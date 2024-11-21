Starmer denies claim storm shadow permission only came as Trump panic measure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Sir Keir Starmer pushed back on claims the much-delayed decision to allow Ukraine to strike at Russian forces with storm shadow missiles was a reaction to Donald Trump‘s election as US president.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey suggested on Thursday the decision was “too little, too late” for Ukraine as it tries to tackle the renewed onslaught from Vladimir Putin’s forces.

It came as Sir Keir was giving a statement to MPs on the G20 and COP29 summits and an update on the war in Ukraine after they used the British-made missiles for the first time yesterday.

While the prime minister avoided commenting specifically on the use of the missiles in Ukraine, he laid out the legal case for allowing their use: “Under article 51 of the UN Charter, Ukraine has a clear right to self-defence against Russia's illegal attacks.

"So I say again, Russia could roll back their forces and end this war tomorrow. But until then, we will stand up for what we know is right, for Ukraine's security and for our own security and we will back Ukraine with what is needed for as long as is needed."

Speaking at the defence committee at the same time, defence secretary John Healey refused to confirm they had been used.

The prime minister had made an earlier attempt to persuade the US to allow the use of the missiles when he flew out to Washington DC for a hastily arranged summit with president Joe Biden. But the trip was fraught with diplomatic problems as Putin made threats about nuclear war and expelled UK ambassadors as the prime minister was in the air over the Atlantic.

However, there is speculation the election of Donald Trump, who has stated he will halt aid to Ukraine and bring a rapid end to the war, has panicked Western leaders into allowing Ukraine to go much further in fighting back.

With Mr Trump not set to be sworn into office until late January, both the US and UK have given permission for their long-range missiles to be directed into Russian territory after months of begging by president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Picking up on “Trump panic”, Sir Ed Davey pressed the prime minister on whether the US election result had affected his decision.

The Lib Dem leader said: “On Ukraine, we welcome the new approvals on long-range missiles. We must give our Ukraine allies whatever they need to win this war, but the reality is that this support should have been given sooner. Why has it taken the threat of a second Trump presidency for action?

"This is a war for our security and for the values we hold dear. Does the Prime Minister agree with me that now is the moment for the UK to lead in Europe? So will the Prime Minister convene a summit of European leaders to seize the Russian assets which are at our fingertips? We must not and cannot look back at this moment and wonder whether we could have done more."

But Sir Keir replied: "On Ukraine - look, careful decisions are made, co-ordinated and collaborated with our key allies. On Russian assets, action is being taken, and that is already being done in a number of forums."

Earlier, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch described Sir Keir's foreign policies as a "pick and mix of empty platitudes''.

She told the Commons: "The prime minister's rush to a further cut in our emissions is yet another example of politicians putting short-term publicity above long-term planning, when will he publish the plans to achieve this new target?

"Where this Government does the right thing we will back it, yet where it puts politics before people, and press releases before practicality, we will hold them to account. It is time for politicians to tell the truth, and it is time the Prime Minister provided some substance to back the costly rhetoric."

Ms Badenoch continued: "He needs to show what he is doing abroad is in the interest of the country and making lives better. That is why I welcome his continuation of FTA (free trade agreement) negotiations with India.

"However, outside the work that we started, at the moment the Prime Minister's foreign policy is a pick and mix of empty platitudes, unilateral commitments, that he could have announced at home and dangerous precedence. Rushing to give away the Chagos Islands and paying for the privilege.

"An ill-judged suspension of export licences to Israel, damaging our defence and security industry. And failing to set out a roadmap for spending 2.5 per cent of GDP on defence in a world that is becoming yet more dangerous."

Sir Keir expressed surprise that Ms Badenoch appeared to suggest he should not have gone to Rio to attend the G20 with other world leaders.

But he also had to defend himself from other Tory MPs including former leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith incensed over his decision to meet President Xi Jinping of China.

Sir Keir MPs: "The world is safer when leaders talk."

The prime minister said the two had a "frank, constructive, pragmatic discussion" in the margins of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The talks came a day before China jailed 45 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, which the UK later criticised, and as MPs renewed calls for Hong Kong businessman and British national Jimmy Lai to be released from prison.