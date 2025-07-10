Starmer ‘accepts invite’ to visit Trump during expected trip to Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has accepted an invitation to visit Donald Trump during the US president’s expected trip to Scotland this month, according to sources.

Details, including a specific date, are still being finalised, the source familiar with the plans, who was not authorised to speak publicly, told Reuters on Thursday.

Scottish police said on Wednesday that they were preparing for a possible visit by Mr Trump to Scotland later this month, which would mark his first visit to Britain since the US election last year.

The White House had no immediate comment on the report. The British embassy declined to comment.

Mr Trump and Sir Keir have developed a warm relationship in recent months, and last month signed a framework trade deal on the sidelines of a G7 meeting that formally lowered some US tariffs on imports from Britain.

open image in gallery US president Donald Trump speaks to British prime minister Keir Starmer during the NATO summit last month ( Getty )

The deal came after the British prime minister visited the White House in February for a friendly encounter that included an invitation from King Charles for a future state visit, which Mr Trump accepted.

UK media this week reported that Mr Trump would visit his golf clubs in Scotland later this month, though a final date is yet to be confirmed. Sky News said he would visit his Turnberry and Aberdeenshire golf courses.

The cost of policing a potential visit by the US president will be "considerable", a senior Police Scotland officer said as the force looks to secure extra funding. The visit will require substantial policing resources and likely units to be called in from elsewhere in the UK.

open image in gallery Sky News said Mr Trump would visit his Turnberry and Aberdeenshire golf courses ( PA Archive )

Deputy Chief Constable Alan Speirs told the PA news agency on Thursday that Police Scotland will be discussing costs with the Scottish and UK Governments.

The last time Mr Trump came to Scotland – in between his two terms as US president – he was met with substantial protests.

Mr Speirs said he was confident the force would be able to deal with any protests, urging those who would want to demonstrate to "do it in a fair and reasonable way and within the realms of the law".

A Scottish government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government has been working collaboratively with the UK Government to support Police Scotland's planning for a potential visit to Scotland by the President of the United States.”

Additonal reporting by Reuters