Keir Starmer has been urged to hold an emergency summit of the Commonwealth with Canada over Trump’s trade tariffs.

As well as being a Commonwealth member, Canada’s head of state is King Charles.

But Donald Trump has sparked a new trade war after announcing a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods.

The US president also claimed on Sunday that without a massive subsidy from the US “Canada ceases to exist as a viable country”, as he renewed his calls for it to become America’s 51st state.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said an urgent meeting was needed to discuss a joint response to the new US President’s “playground bully” tactics, as he accused him of forgetting who America’s real friends are.

Keir Starmer has been urged to hold an emergency summit of the Commonwealth with Canada over Trump's trade tariffs

Sir Ed said: “We mustn’t let Donald Trump bully the UK or our close ally Canada, who we share a head of state with. Trump’s tariffs on our Commonwealth partner are a shocking way to treat a country that stood alongside both the US and the UK during the Second World War.”

He added: “We need to work with our allies in the Commonwealth and Europe to stand strong against Trump and remind him that we are America’s longest standing friends. So the Prime Minister should invite Commonwealth leaders to London as soon as he returns from Brussels, to discuss a joint response to the global trade war Trump is unleashing.”

Canada's outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau has ordered retaliatory tariffs against the US

He also hit out at the Republican saying he was “acting like a playground bully” and “ trying to play our allies off against each other”.

In response, he said: “We must stand together against his attempts to divide us. Only by showing our combined strength can we persuade the President to behave properly with America’s friends.

“The British government can’t just sit back and hope Trump won’t hit us with tariffs directly. He’s proven time and again how unpredictable he is and our economy will be hurt by this trade war anyway, which will push up prices for families in the UK.”

In response to President Trump’s announcement, the country’s outgoing prime minister Justin Trudeau has ordered retaliatory tariffs against the US.