Starmer pledges to ‘reverse a decade of decline’ amid cronyism row

In his first keynote speech as prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer will promise to “get a grip” on the problems facing Britain and “reverse a decade of decline” said to have taken place under the previous Conservative government.

Comparing his task as prime minister to the communities that rallied round to clean up in the wake of this summer’s riots, he will promise to do the “hard work” to fix the challenges facing the country.

Starmer will use his first major speech as prime minister to argue that change will take time, and that Britain will get worse before it gets better ( PA Wire )

Speaking about the riots in a speech delivered from the Downing Street rose garden, he will say that they showed “the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure”.

“The riots didn’t just betray the sickness, they revealed the cure, found not in the cynical conflict of populism but in the coming together of a country the morning after and [in those who] cleared up their community.

“Because that is who we are, that is what we stand for. People who cared for their neighbour.

“Communities who stood fast against hatred and division. Emergency services who did their duty – even when they were in danger. And a government that put the people of this country first,” Sir Keir will add.

As the party battles allegations of cronyism after it emerged that Waheed Alli – who has donated more than £500,000 to Labour over the past 20 years – was granted a pass to Downing Street, the prime minister will say: “This government won’t always be perfect, but I promise this: you will be at the heart of our government and in the forefront of our minds, at the centre of everything we do.

“That’s why I wanted to invite you here today. To show that the decent, hardworking people who make up the backbone of this country belong here, and that this government is for you.

“A garden and a building that were once used for lockdown-breaking parties are now back in your service.”

The prime minister will add: “I promised that we would get a grip on the problems we face, and that we would be judged by our actions, not by our words. We will do the hard work needed to root out 14 years of rot and reverse a decade of decline.”

Rachel Reeves faces a challenging two months ahead as she prepares for her first Budget on 30 October ( PA Wire )

The prime minister will use his speech to outline the scale of the challenge facing his government, saying: “Things are worse than we ever imagined.

“And that is why we have to take action and do things differently. Part of that is being honest with people – about the choices we face. And how tough this will be.

“Frankly, things will get worse before we get better.”

The warnings come as the government prepares for its first Budget, to be unveiled on 30 October, in which the Treasury is expected to take tough decisions on spending and taxation.

Promising to make “unpopular decisions now if it’s the right thing for the country”, Sir Keir will accuse the Conservatives of not being honest about the state they left the country in.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to raise taxes on 30 October after she accused the Tories of leaving a £22bn shortfall in the public finances.

Conservative Party chair Richard Fuller said: “This is nothing but a performative speech to distract the public from the promises Starmer made that he never had any intention of keeping.

“In fewer than 100 days, the Labour Party has dumped its ambition of public service and become engulfed in sleaze, handed out bumper payouts to its union paymasters with ‘no strings’ attached, and laid the groundwork to harm pensioners and tax working people.”