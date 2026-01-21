Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The House of Lords has backed a ban on social media for under-16s, adding to growing pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to introduce an Australia-style crackdown.

The prime minister had tried to head off the vote by launching a consultation on potential restrictions.

But peers backed Tory John Nash’s amendment to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill calling for an outright ban by 261 to 150, a majority of 111.

Sir Keir now faces the prospect of a backbench rebellion when it returns to the Commons, after more than 60 Labour MPs publicly called for Britain to follow Australia, which has become the first country to bar young people from social media.

Just hours before the vote the chief inspector of the schools watchdog, Oftsed, said he would have consulted on a potential ban sooner.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has launched a consultation on restricting social media for under-16s. (PA) ( PA Wire )

Sir Martyn Oliver said that while he welcomed the government's action it was "a little bit late".

Lord Nash, a former schools minister, rejected the consultation, arguing it meant more delay when there was alreday "overwhelming" evidence for a ban. "The time for delay and procrastination is over," he said.

His amendment had cross-party support and was co-sponsored by Labour peer Baroness Berger, Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Benjamin and the independent crossbench peer Baroness Cass.

Supporters of a ban say social media harming children's health, including their mental health, and is driving radicalisation and crime.

But opponents warn it could drive young people on to the dangerous ‘dark net’ .

At the weekend the NSPCC among others also said blanket bans were "a blunt response that fails to address the successive shortcomings of tech companies and governments to act decisively and sooner".

But filmmaker and children's rights campaigner Baroness Kidron said the announcement of a consultation was "an insult" to Parliament, parents and youngsters, and warned it would delay action to keep children safe online.

Earlier Sir Keir Starmer had told MPs the consultation would "look at expert and international evidence to get this right", including restrictions on age and addictive features as well as screen time use by under-fives.

The prime minister also pledged it would report by the summer.

