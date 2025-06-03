Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly been warned by UK police chiefs that forces could face “stark choices” on which crimes to prioritise investigating amid fears over spending cuts.

Head of the Metropolitan Police Sir Mark Rowley was among the senior police officers who issued the direct warning in a letter to the prime minister ahead of the unveiling of next Wednesday’s spending review, according to reports.

Sir Keir and chancellor Rachel Reeves are already facing a cabinet revolt over the government spending plans, with Yvette Cooper’s Home Office believed to be among the ministers who have not settled on an agreement.

In their letter, the police chiefs predicted “far-reaching consequences” if the Treasury pushes ahead with slashing costs, including cuts to frontline policing last seen under austerity.

They added that the Home Office and Treasury negotiations have been going “poorly”.

The Times reported Britain’s most senior police chiefs wrote to Sir Keir: “We understand that the Treasury [is] seeking to finalise departmental budget allocations this week and that the negotiations between the Home Office and the Treasury are going poorly.

“We are deeply concerned that the settlement for policing and the [NCA], without additional investment, risks a retrenchment to what we saw under austerity. This would have far-reaching consequences.

“Policing and the NCA have seen a sustained period where income has not kept pace with demand. Often, this has been masked by attempts to defer costs in the hope of more income in future, but that now leaves policing with very limited room for manoeuvre.

“A settlement that fails to address our inflation and pay pressures flat would entail stark choices about which crimes we no longer prioritise. The policing and NCA workforce would also shrink each year.”

Sir Keir and Rachel Reeves are facing opposition in their party over fears departmental cuts in the spending review will lead to key manifesto spending promises being ditched.

In what is being described as a “proxy war”, the chancellor is under pressure to consider taxes on the wealthy instead of cuts before she outlines the spending plans.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government are also among the major departments that have reportedly still not settled on an agreement for the review.