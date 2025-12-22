Keir Starmer: Protect what’s left of the UK’s funding to end the Aids pandemic
Dear Prime Minister,
We urge you to protect the remaining British funding for the global HIV response, including for game-changing new drugs, in order to seize the incredible opportunity to end the Aids pandemic within the next few years.
Building on your commitment to end HIV transmissions in the UK within a generation, we urge you to extend this to the rest of the world and lead the way in ending Aids by 2030.
In 2024, the world was on track to meet this target. But this year has seen unprecedented international aid cuts from multiple countries, which have put this progress at risk.
Unless global HIV funding is protected, there will be more than four million additional deaths and infections by 2030 – and a doubling of the number of medication-resistant strains, bringing new dangers to all of us.
Despite being so close to the finishing line, failure to maintain global funding and progress means we could return to the height of the crisis two decades ago. Then, people were dying en masse and healthcare systems around the world were overwhelmed.
The UK’s recent pledge of £850m to the Global Fund to Fight Aids, TB and Malaria is a significant commitment to the global response. However, the UK pledge was still a £150m reduction on its previous pledge in 2022, which could cost an additional 255,000 lives over the next three years.
In the coming weeks, your government will confirm funding decisions for three small but critical global institutions to fulfil essential roles in the global HIV response: UNAids, Unitaid and the Robert Carr Fund.
A combined contribution needed for these institutions over the next three years from the UK would cost less than £1.30 per adult per year.
We call on you to:
1. Champion as a British priority the goal of ending Aids globally by 2030 and the new HIV innovations, such as lenacapavir, that make this goal a realistic possibility.
2. Provide sufficient funding for UNAids, Unitaid and the Robert Carr Fund.
3. Ensure British funding is directed where it is most needed: to communities most impacted by HIV.
Yours sincerely,
Geordie Greig
Editor-in-chief, The Independent
Signed by:
Anne Aslett – CEO, Elton John Aids Foundation
Baroness Barker – Liberal Democrat peer
Paula Barker MP – Labour MP
Lorraine Beavers – Labour MP
Lord Guy Black – Conservative peer
Sian Berry – Green MP
Lord Cashman – Labour peer
Ellie Chowns – Green MP
Simon Cooke – CEO, MSI Choices
Susan Cole – Phoenix Health Movement CIC
Robbie Currie – CEO, National AIDS Trust
Nick Dearden – director, Global Justice Now
Carla Denyer – Green MP
Charlie Gamble – CEO, Tackle Africa
Amanda Hack – Labour MP
Patrick Kinemo – Tanzania country director, MSI Choices
Sir Andrew Mitchell – Conservative MP
David Mundell – Conservative MP
Kate Osborne – Labour MP
John Plastow – executive director, Frontline Aids
Mike Podmore – CEO, StopAIDS
Adrian Ramsay – Green MP
Bell Ribeiro-Addy – Labour MP
Rt Hon Lord Smith of Finsbury – Labour peer
Charles SSonko – infectious diseases lead, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)
Dr Alice Welbourn – founding director, Salamander Trust
Nadia Whittome – Labour MP
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks