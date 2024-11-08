Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer’s new national security adviser used an article a year ago to recommend a “more relaxed attitude” to terrorist groups.

Jonathan Powell, who was Tony Blair’s chief of staff in Downing Street, was appointed for the crucial role by Sir Keir after the prime minister ditched Rishi Sunak’s choice vice chief of the defence staff general Gwyn Jenkins.

Mr Powell comes to the role from negotiating the controversial handover of the Chagos Islands in the Indian Ocean to Mauritius but also brings a great deal of experience to the job.

As Sir Tony’s chief of staff he played a critical role in bringing about the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland and ending the Troubles there.

Jonathan Powell (Niall Carson/PA) ( PA Archive )

He would later be brought back into government by Tory prime minister David Cameron to help resolve the problems in Libya in 2014.

He was asked to lead the Chagos talks by former Tory prime minister Liz Truss and her then foreigjn secretary James Cleverly.

But in a piece for the New Statesman in October 2023, Mr Powell also laid out where he envisioned the UK’s place in world diplomatic relations regarding security should be.

This included a suggestion that the UK “could unilaterally adopt a more relaxed attitude to engaging with non-state armed groups (which others call terrorists) and bring warring sides together here in the UK without having to worry about visas or clearing their travel plans with other states.”

Drawing on his own experience, he wrote: “We don’t have to try to be Switzerland or Norway, but we do have real-world experience in resolving our own conflicts, such as in Northern Ireland, as well as trying to prevent them elsewhere.”

“We could play a role in resolving those conflicts where the US is not focused, including in Libya, Syria, Somalia, Israel/Palestine and, above all, the tragedy of the Sahel from Mali to Niger."

His suggestion appears to suggest engaging more with terrorist groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, whose status as terrorist groups has been a matter of controversy in some quarters.

The appointment has been criticised by the Tories who are angry that Mr Sunak’s choice was ditched.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “It’s disappointing the government have appointed another Labour apparatchik to a senior role side-lining an experienced General.

“Mr Powell’s previous comments about the unimportance of British overseas territories are extremely concerning and many will be worried that there is more to come."

However, Sir Keir insisted that Mr Powell is “uniquely qualified” for the job in replacing Tim Barrow.

He said: “Jonathan has devoted his career to protecting the interests of the country, having served for 17 years as a diplomat in the Foreign Office and 10 years as chief of staff in No.10, and I am delighted to appoint him to this important role.”