Union leaders issue new leadership ultimatum to Starmer

The leaders of some of the UK’s largest unions have delivered a new ultimatum to Sir Keir Starmer, just days after he survived an attempt to oust him from power.

Demanding he change course or risk electoral disaster, Unite and Unison warn the party’s current trajectory undermines its “ability to win both people’s trust and elections”. They say they will band with concerned MPs to “reverse this damaging behaviour”.

The unions, which between them donate millions of pounds to the party, also hit out at Sir Keir’s decision to block his rival Andy Burnham’s return to Westminster in a by-election this month.

The warning comes just hours after Sir Keir was forced to deny he was almost “toppled” by his own MPs this week in a failed coup.

Labour prime minister told the Munich Security Conference he 'ended the week much stronger' than he started it

His government was plunged into crisis a fortnight ago when the extent of the contact between the UK’s former ambassador to Washington Lord Peter Mandelson and the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was revealed. Since then, the PM has lost three of his most senior staff and faced a battle to stay in post himself.

On Saturday, he insisted he had finished last week “stronger” than he started, during an appearance alongside other world leaders at the Munich Security Conference.

But now trade union leaders and and Labour MPs have written to the party’s deputy leader Lucy Powell to demand a change of direction.

As well as Mr Burnham, they hit out at Sir Keir’s decision to suspend Labour MPs for “standing up for their constituents”. Labour have in the past stripped the party whip from MPs for voting to scrap the two-child benefit cap and opposing other policies, such as welfare cuts.

Andrea Egan, Unison general secretary, said:“Shutting down party democracy has contributed to the government’s unpopularity and its failure to improve living standards. Rebuilding the coalition necessary to stop Reform must start with a more open and democratic culture in the party.”

Richard Burgon, a Labour MP and one of the coordinators of the statement, said:“Under Keir Starmer and (his now departed chief of staff) Morgan McSweeney, there has been a clampdown on the democratic rights of Labour members. This has led to a small clique making out-of-touch decisions that have left the prime minister and the government deeply unpopular - from the mess over Winter Fuel payments to the appalling decision to make Peter Mandelson the US Ambassador.

“We need an urgent end to this nasty factionalism coming from the top of the Party where the views of Labour members and trade unionists are treated with contempt.”

Steve Wright, FBU general secretary, said: “Firefighters know what happens when decisions are made without listening to those on the frontline. Restoring democracy in the Labour Party is essential if it is to reconnect with its members, its unions and the communities it exists to serve.”

In a statement the group, which includes more than 25 Labour MPs, said: “It’s increasingly clear that a narrow, factional agenda is being imposed upon the Party and that this is increasingly unpopular with the public.

“This approach is wrong in principle and damaging in practice. When the Labour Party sidelines its members, it weakens Labour’s roots in our communities, alienates voters, and undermines Labour’s ability to win both people’s trust and elections.

“We will work together to strengthen our democracy and reverse this damaging behaviour.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “The Labour Party is proud to be powered by our brilliant party members as we work to bring about the vital change we were elected to deliver.

“Our Labour Government is delivering for families across the country, including tackling the cost of living, cutting NHS waiting lists and restoring pride in local communities.”