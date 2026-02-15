Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is facing calls to order an inquiry into a Labour think tank’s investigation into journalists as he struggles to move on from the woes facing his premiership.

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said it would be “only right” to have an probe into Labour Together, which helped Sir Keir win the Labour leadership.

The calls heap pressure on government minister Josh Simons, who commissioned the 2023 report on reporters investigating the group’s funding.

The prime minister is under pressure to order an inquiry (Peter Nicholls/PA) ( PA Wire )

The Sunday Times reported that the contents of an investigation by PR consultancy Apco were informally shared with Labour figures in 2024, including current cabinet ministers and special advisers.

The paper said it contained pages of “deeply personal and false claims” about one of the journalists Gabriel Pogrund. It also discussed his Jewish background and included false claims about personal and professional relationships. It was also reported to have made “baseless claims” that the emails underpinning the journalists’ story were likely to have come from a hack of the Electoral Commission, suspected to have been carried out by the Kremlin .

Mr Simons was an ally of Morgan McSweeney, who previously ran Labour Together and who resigned from No 10 last week as the Mandelson scandal engulfed Downing Street. Mr Simons told the paper he said he had asked for information to be removed before passing the report to the intelligence agency GCHQ. No other British journalists were investigated as part of any document he or Labour Together ever received, he also said.

John McDonnell, Labour’s former chancellor, has called for an independent inquiry into the affair.

He said it was clear to him as ”secretary of the NUJ’s parliamentary group if true this is unacceptable”.

Another Labour MP, Karl Turner, called on the prime minister himself to look at the issue and said he should meet Mr McDonnell “to discuss” it.

Nadhim Zahawi, the former Conservative chancellor who has since defected to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, led demands for Sir Keir to reveal what he knew of the investigation.

He said: “This is a huge story. If this was any other party, the calls for an investigation would be deafening..”

Mr Doughty told Times Radio: “It's only right that if there is an investigation, that's able to run its course, and that we understand what happened. I want to see a country where journalists are able to do their job without fear or favour.”