Watch live: Labour outlines housing shakeup as 1.5m new homes to be built in next five years
Watch live as Labour outlines its shake-up of planning rules that it says will see councils given mandatory targets to deliver a total of 370,000 homes a year in England.
The Government has said it is “absolutely willing” to step in and take over plans from local authorities that refuse to comply with new housebuilding targets.
Local councils have been urged to “exhaust all their options” to meet goals, including releasing the “right parts” of protected greenbelt land.
Housing minister Matthew Pennycock told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme local authorities will get government support to put plans in place but “recalcitrant authorities” that refuse to comply and put plans in place to meet targets could face the “full range of ministerial intervention power”.
