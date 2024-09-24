Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Sir Keir Starmer steadied his party on Tuesday after a turbulent week for Labour and his leadership, reminding activists they have a mandate to reshape Britain in a simple rallying message: “We won.”

The prime minister pledged to “face the storm” from unpopular decisions and borrowed the Tory austerity language of David Cameron and George Osborne as he told his annual conference in Liverpool and the wider country that “we’re all in this together.”

Set against criticism over winter fuel payment cuts for pensioners, gifts for him, his wife and his ministers, and a civil war in Downing Street, Sir Keir sort to silence doubters with a vision for what he wants to achieve. It came as:

He prepared to fly to the UN amid crises in Ukraine and Middle East.

He promised “homes for heroes” to help veterans get a place to live.

His justice secretary pledged to cut the number of women in prison.

And he unveiled a Hillsborough Law to end the scandal of cover-ups.

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer embrace after his speech to the Labour conference in Liverpool ( REUTERS )

Depsite an ovation from the crowd, Sir Keir was briefly interrupted by a heckler angry about child deaths in Gaza – a remier that he has not won over all his critics.

He will also be absent on Wednesday when a union-led motion on winter fuel payment cuts will be debated on the floor of the conference.

Senior ministers, led by Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, had been urging Sir Keir to remind Labour it had earned the right to rule; it was advice the prime minister had taken on board.

He reminding activists of Labour’s irrelevance during the Jeremy Corbyn years and the hard road to victory in July’s election.

“People said we were going too far,” he said. “People said we were going too fast. They didn’t want to face the country. They wanted to go back to a comfort zone, take the easier road to nowhere, duck the challenge of change. But we stood firm, conference. We stood together... and we won.

“So take pride in your victory. But never forget that this opportunity is only here because we changed the party.”

Sir Keir insisted Labour must "face the storm" in order to make a "Britain built to last" as he warned of further tough decisions as he "cleared out the Tory rot.”

To a muted response from the crowd, he warned about changes to come: "If they were popular, they'd be easy. But the cost of filling that black hole in our public finances, that will be shared fairly. We will get the welfare bill down because we will tackle long-term sickness and support people back to work.”

Activists appeared to be mostly reassured by the PM’s message ( Victoria Jones/Shutterstock )

Addressing criticism of the decision to means-test winter fuel payments, he said he understood concerns. “I get that,” he said. “As I say, if this path were popular or easy we would have walked it already.”

But he added: “Stabilising our economy is the first step of this long-term plan – [it is] the only way we can keep prices low, cut NHS waiting lists and secure the triple lock so that every pensioner in this country, every pensioner, will be better off with Labour."

He said decisions such as squeezing winter fuel payments or releasing prisoners early were due to the state the Tories left the country in. “Do not forget what they did and do not let them attempt to shift the blame because the state of our country is on them,” he said.

Yvette Cooper, Rachel Reeves and Angela Rayner wait for Starmer’s speech ( The Independent )

For home ownership to be a “credible aspiration” for all then "every community" will have to contribute by building more homes, he said.

And to tackle illegal migration "we can't pretend there's a magical process that allows you to return people here unlawfully without accepting that process will also grant some people asylum".

He added: "If we want to be serious about levelling-up, then we must be proud to be the party of wealth creation. Unashamed to partner with the private sector. "

There were loud cheers when he condemned the far-right riots of the summer and racism in Britain

Keir Starmer reminded his party of the mandate from July’s election victory: ‘We won’ ( EPA )

But Sir Keir also took on concerns about levels of immigration, insisting that British workers could be trained to reduce reliance on overseas labour.

In the wake of the summer's riots, Sir Keir said people with “legitimate” concerns about immigration were not responsible for the "violent thuggery" unleased on streets across the country.

Echoing the Brexit campaign slogan, he said that “taking back control is a Labour argument” because government action was the way to deal with the "great forces that affect your community – whether that's migration, climate change, law and order or security at work".

Addressing unease within Labour about the doom-laden messaging from ministers over the state of the country, Sir Keir said: “We will turn our collar up and face the storm. We will rise above the challenges that we've inherited.

"Because this is a country with fairness in the water, that believes in justice, and that wants working people to be respected.”