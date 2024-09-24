Watch: Starmer promises ‘light at end of the tunnel’ in key Labour conference speech

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Watch as Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the Labour Party conference on Tuesday 24 September.

He will tell Britons there is “light at the end of this tunnel” but they must first join a “shared struggle” through tough short-term pressures.

In his first conference speech as prime minister, Sir Keir will say he wants to “build a new Britain” with faster economic growth, shorter hospital waiting lists and safer streets.

But he will warn there are no easy answers and he could not offer “false hope” about the challenges ahead.

Sir Keir will attempt to set out his positive vision of “national renewal” but the speech comes against a backdrop of anger within the Labour movement about the decision to means-test winter fuel payments, stripping them from millions of pensioners.

That decision, along with infighting behind the scenes in No 10 and rows over donations to the PM and other senior Labour figures, has contributed to a party conference with a more subdued mood than might have been expected after July’s election landslide.