Watch as Sir Keir Starmer meets German chancellor Olaf Scholz during a visit to Berlin on Wednesday 28 August.

The prime minister is in Berlin as he hopes to “turn a corner on Brexit”, with plans for a new treaty with Germany aiming to boost business and increase joint action on illegal migration.

It is expected he will tell Mr Scholz he is focused on making sure the UK moves past Brexit and rebuilds relationships with European partners.

The UK’s negotiation team will spend the next six months working on the treaty, aiming to agree a partnership by early 2025.

Sir Keir and Mr Scholz are also expected to discuss joint action to tackle illegal migration, including further intelligence-sharing to intercept and shut down organised immigration crime rings.

After Germany, Sir Keir will travel to Paris for the Paralympics opening ceremony on Wednesday evening, before a breakfast meeting with French business leaders on Thursday morning, and a summit with French president Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.