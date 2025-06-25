Starmer’s foreign aid cuts will lead to extra 365,000 deaths, campaigners warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer’s foreign aid cuts have led to a huge reduction in overseas vaccine funding that could lead to an extra 365,000 deaths by the end of the decade, campaigners have warned.

Britain’s contribution to the Gavi international vaccine alliance has been cut by a quarter after the prime minister slashed the international development budget to fund a defence spending hike.

Aid charity, the ONE Campaign, said the “harsh impact” of Sir Keir’s cuts will lead to almost 400,000 additional deaths, less money to educate girls and an increase in deadly conflicts around the world.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer cut billions from the foreign aid budget to fund a defence spending boost ( PA )

David Lammy on Wednesday confirmed the UK would plough £1.25bn into Gavi between now and 2030, which officials said would protect up to 500 million children from deadly diseases including meningitis, cholera and measles.

“Our ongoing partnership with Gavi will give millions of children a better start, save lives and protect us all from the spread of deadly diseases,” the foreign secretary said.

But the £1.25bn investment marks a 25 per cent fall from the amount Britain offered between 2021 and 2025, even as a previous round of foreign aid cuts was being implemented.

Campaigners had called on the government to at least match that sum for the 2026 to 2030 period. Calculations by the ONE Campaign showed that the £400m cut could lead to 365,000 extra deaths in the next five years and 23 million fewer children receiving vaccinations.

ONE Campaign executive director Adrian Lovett said: “We are seeing the harsh impact of the prime minister’s deep cut to overall aid levels.

“The UK’s contribution to Gavi could have saved almost 400,000 more lives if it had been maintained at the same level as before.

open image in gallery The UK’s aid cuts will result in fewer vaccines being administered ( AP )

“And further impossible choices are looming. A reduced but still strong investment in Gavi, as welcome as it is, means less money to educate girls, fight for climate justice, and prevent deadly conflict around the world.”

International development committee chair and senior Labour MP Sarah Champion said: “With the US stepping back, I had hoped the UK would step up - not least as we are one of the founders of Gavi.

“Whilst I welcome the £1.25 billion pledge over five years, this funding is a 25% cut in cash terms – and more than 40% in real terms which will inevitably cost lives.”

The prime minister slashed development spending from 0.5 per cent of GDP to 0.3 per cent - a reduction of around £6bn - earlier this year to fund plans to hike Britain’s defence spending to 2.5 per cent of national income.

The major cut to funding for the Gavi vaccine alliance is the first stark evidence of the implications of the reduction in funding.

Development minister Jenny Chapman, who took over from Anneliese Dodds when she resigned over the cuts, said Britain was now taking a “modern approach to development” and “focusing on where we can have the biggest impact”.

“Our partnership with Gavi does just that. It will save the lives of millions of children around the world, to grow up safe from deadly diseases like cholera and measles. And it will make the world and the UK healthier and safer, helping prevent future pandemics,” Baroness Chapman said.

Gavi chief executive Dr Sania Nishtar said: “The United Kingdom is one of Gavi’s longest and most committed partners.

“This pledge for our next strategic period reaffirms its status as a leader in global health and I am delighted that we will be able to count on its support in our next strategic period, working together and leveraging some of the best in British science and innovation as we save lives and fight outbreaks around the world.”

As well as funding hundreds of millions of vaccine doses, officials said the UK’s support would boost jobs at home due to partnerships with health giants such as GSK.