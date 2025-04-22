Starmer close to post-Brexit defence deal with EU after concession on fishing rights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer is close to striking a major deal with the EU that would let British arms companies sell billions of pounds of weapons to European allies, it has emerged.

Under the agreement, UK companies would be able to bid for business under the bloc’s new €150 billion (£130 billion) defence fund.

But the deal comes after the UK reportedly made major concessions to Brussels on EU access to Britain’s fishing waters, in what critics will likely see as a betrayal of Brexit.

The EU last month unveiled its “Readiness 2030” security strategy as part of a drive to break its dependence on the US amid heightened Russian aggression.

The strategy included an easing of budget rules to create the multi-billion pound loan plan focused on buying defence equipment in Europe rather than suppliers in the US.

open image in gallery A deal on defence procurement comes after British negotiators prepared to make concessions on fishing ( Getty Images )

But British firms were set to be excluded from the loan plan unless a defence and security pact with the EU could be struck, with fishing rights emerging as a major sticking point.

There is reportedly growing confidence in Downing Street that an agreement can be reached ahead of a crunch UK-EU summit on May 19. “The mood music is good,” a British defence industry source told The Times.

The breakthrough followed British negotiators softening their stance on fishing, preparing to accept EU demands for a multi-year deal accessing fishing waters. The UK will reportedly grant a multi-year deal for European fishermen and freeze quotas, rather than reducing the bloc’s access further.

It comes as Sir Keir also looks to strengthen Britain’s defence ties with New Zealand, hosting the country’s prime minister Christopher Luxon on Tuesday.

More than 54,000 Ukrainians have already received training under Operation Interflex, and Mr Luxon is expected to confirm on Tuesday that New Zealand will extend its support for the programme to the end of the year.

open image in gallery European fishermen will be granted access to UK waters ( Getty Images )

And in a further show of support for Ukraine, Sir Keir is expected to announce a deal worth £30 million for drones produced by SYOS Aerospace, a New Zealand company with a factory in Hampshire.

The pair will also instruct their respective defence ministers to begin work on a new defence partnership between the UK and New Zealand, replacing the one signed in 2015.

Sir Keir on Monday spoke with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store.

A Downing Street spokesman said the PM “reiterated his iron-clad support for Ukraine”. And he “said that the UK supports Ukraine’s calls for Russia to commit to a full ceasefire and that now is the time for Putin to show he is serious about ending his brutal war”.