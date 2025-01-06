Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Keir Starmer will take on the attacks against him by Elon Musk and rightwing populists behind Donald Trump, in a key speech on Monday.

The prime minister is due to address NHS reform at a hospital in the south east of England this morning, but will also for the first time since the summer riots seriously address the social media campaign against his government being orchestrated by the tech billionaire.

It is understood that Sir Keir will be remaking the case for sensible centre ground politics after lurid claims that he and his ministers were “complicit” in “genocidal mass rape”, made by Musk. The wild claims were in reference to the decision not to hold a public inquiry into the mass grooming gangs operating in the north of England where white girls were allegedly targeted and raped by Asian men.

Elon Musk has used his X platform to attack the UK Prime Minister’s record (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) ( PA Wire )

The X owner has latched on to the issue, even though there has already been an inquiry, in what seems to be a rightwing attempt to stir up race division. Separately, Musk has openly backed the far right AfD in Germany.

With the world’s richest man even abandoning Nigel Farage in favour of the far right Tommy Robinson, who he has shockingly described as a “political prisoner”, Sir Keir hopes a fightback will put some energy back into his government which has had a torid first six months in office since the election.

But Musk has made it clear that he is ready for attacks from Starmer and on Sunday night warned his social media followers to be ready for a “cringeworthy” response from the prime minister.

Shortly before the speech was due to start he also appeared to suggest that the Trump administration should try to actively remove the Starmer government posting an inflamatory poll question on X: “America should liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government” - yes or no.

More follows on this breaking news story....