A dramatic intervention last night by a senior judge threatens to throw Keir Starmer’s controversial plans to sign away the Chagos Islands to Mauritius today in chaos.

The plan is to sign the deal today which will give Mauritius sovereignty over the islands. It would follow months of wrangling amid concerns over the future of the UK/ US military base on Diego Garcia.

But a late legal challenge from a Chagossian saw High Court judge Sir Julian Goose put a pause on the treaty being signed at 3am this morning following hours of legal wrangling.

open image in gallery Chagossians protest over the islands ( PA )

Bertrice Pompe, who initiated the emergency legal challenge, argued that the treaty would cause irreparable harm and violate fundamental legal and human rights principles.

She is a Chagossian, born on Diego Garcia and expelled at six months old. She grew up in the Seychelles and now lives in London. A British national, Ms Pompe—like thousands of Chagossians from the Seychelles and elsewhere—claims that she stands to gain nothing from the deal with Mauritius unless she applies for Mauritian citizenship.

A fresh hearing is set to take place a 10.30am this morning following the five hour marathon session last night.

But it is believed that this may be the first time in legal history that a judge has put a pause on a treaty being signed.

The UK government has argued that a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that the islands belong to Mauritius meant that it had no alternative but to negotiate a deal for the islands.

The agreement, which has still not been published, involves the UK leasing back the Diego Garcia base for at least 99 years for billions. The main block to signing was removed when Donald Trump gave the deal his blessing.

But critics believe it will undermine western security infrastructure in the Indian Ocean and could lead to Chinese interference in the islands.

However, the challenge has focussed on the grievances of the Chagossians who were expelled from Diego Garcia. The UK government has negotiated a right to return to the outer islands but islanders believe that their rights will not be protected.

Ms Pompe, the claimant, was represented by Philip Rule KC, leading Michael Polak, and instructed by Stuart Luke of Luke and Bridger Law. The Government was represented by William Irwin and John Bethell.

The challenge was brought by the Great British PAC, set up to bring legal challenges to the Starmer government.

The government said the Chagos Islands deal is the "right thing" for the UK after a court injunction temporarily blocked the agreement from being concluded.

A government spokesperson said: "We do not comment on ongoing legal cases. This deal is the right thing to protect the British people and our national security."