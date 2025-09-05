Starmer cabinet reshuffle: Who is in and who is out as PM overhauls his top team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has launched a major cabinet reshuffle after Angela Rayner’s resignation as housing secretary and deputy prime minister.

The prime minister is seeking to relaunch his government as it lags behind Reform UK in the polls and struggles to deliver on key promises.

Ms Rayner resigned after Sir Keir’s ethics advisor concluded she had breached the ministerial code by failing to pay the correct amount of stamp duty on the purchase of an £800,000 flat in Hove.

open image in gallery Sir Keir Starmer is reshuffling his top team after the departure of Angela Rayner ( PA Archive )

A wider cabinet reshuffle was expected later this autumn, but got underway following the deputy PM’s departure on Friday.

Below, The Independent looks at who is in and who is out of Sir Keir’s top team.

Out: Angela Rayner

Ms Rayner will need to be replaced at least as housing secretary, and Sir Keir could pick a new deputy prime minister following her departure.

open image in gallery Angela Rayner has resigned (Andrew Milligan/PA) ( PA Wire )

She had come under mounting pressure to quit after avoiding a £40,000 stamp duty bill when purchasing the seaside property.

The prime minister’s independent ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus’s conclusion that she had breached the ministerial code by ignoring calls to seek specialist tax advice sealed her fate on Friday.

Runners and riders to take her post as housing secretary include Matthew Pennycook, who works under her in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and whom she praised in her resignation letter.

Out: Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell was sacked as leader of the House of Commons after Ms Rayner’s departure. Critics believe she had underperformed in the role, and she came under fire after dismissing the grooming gangs scandal as a “dog whistle” issue.

open image in gallery Commons Leader Lucy Powell has been sacked ( PA Archive )

She leapt to Ms Rayner’s defence in the wake of the stamp duty scandal, claiming critics were only having a go at the deputy PM “because she is so bloody good at her job”.

“It has been an honour to serve in the first Labour government in 15 years,” Ms Powell said.

She highlighted her work to modernise the Commons, including tightening the rules on MPs’ second jobs.

“These are the changes a Labour government can and should be making,” she added.

Out: Ian Murray

Another minister sacked in the reshuffle was Scottish secretary Ian Murray, who for years was Labour’s only MP north of the border.

open image in gallery Scottish Secretary Ian Murray is also being replaced

After a sweeping success in last summer’s general election, Labour has tens of MPs in Scotland, giving Sir Keir plenty of options to replace the outgoing Mr Murray.

Mr Murray said he was “hugely disappointed to be leaving government, with so much done and so much more to do”.

And he warned politics in the UK is at a “dangerous crossroads”, adding that it is “the responsibility of all of us in public life to make an argument for progressive change that brings prosperity, hope and our communities together”.

The reshuffle is ongoing, this piece will be updated with the latest developments.