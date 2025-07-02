Watch live: Starmer faces Badenoch at PMQs after Labour’s welfare bill passes second reading
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs on Wednesday (2 July), hours after MPs voted to pass the prime minister’s watered-down welfare bill.
The bill, which would see changes made to personal independence payment (PIP) and the health-related element of universal credit, went to a crunch vote on Tuesday evening.
It passed its second reading by 335 ayes to 260 noes, a majority of 75, with 49 Labour MPs voting against the welfare cuts, which they believe could push people further into poverty.
On Monday, in a bid to convince rebel MPs to back the changes, the PM watered down his original welfare plans to minimise the impact on existing claimants.
He will likely take a grilling from the opposition leader, who slammed the bill as a “total waste of time”. Writing on X, Ms Badenoch said: “It effectively saves £0, helps no one into work, and does NOT control spending. It’s pointless."
Sir Keir, who is fresh off facing his largest Commons rebellion to date, could also see backlash from opposing Labour MPs.
The bill fallout comes just days after Labour celebrates its one-year anniversary since entering government.
