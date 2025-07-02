Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Starmer faces Badenoch at PMQs after Labour’s welfare bill passes second reading

Holly Bishop
Wednesday 02 July 2025 06:44 EDT
Comments
Close

Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at PMQs on Wednesday (2 July), hours after MPs voted to pass the prime minister’s watered-down welfare bill.

The bill, which would see changes made to personal independence payment (PIP) and the health-related element of universal credit, went to a crunch vote on Tuesday evening.

It passed its second reading by 335 ayes to 260 noes, a majority of 75, with 49 Labour MPs voting against the welfare cuts, which they believe could push people further into poverty.

On Monday, in a bid to convince rebel MPs to back the changes, the PM watered down his original welfare plans to minimise the impact on existing claimants.

He will likely take a grilling from the opposition leader, who slammed the bill as a “total waste of time”. Writing on X, Ms Badenoch said: “It effectively saves £0, helps no one into work, and does NOT control spending. It’s pointless."

Sir Keir, who is fresh off facing his largest Commons rebellion to date, could also see backlash from opposing Labour MPs.

The bill fallout comes just days after Labour celebrates its one-year anniversary since entering government.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in