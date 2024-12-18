Watch live: Starmer faces Badenoch in final PMQs of 2024 as Labour defends Waspi compensation refusal
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch in the final PMQs of 2024 as Labour defends its controversial Waspi compensation refusal.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves defended the decision to refuse compensation for the Waspi women, saying 90 per cent were aware of the impending changes to the state pension age.
Calls for women born in the 1950s to receive thousands in compensation - after the state pension age was increased from 60 to 65 - have been rejected by work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall.
Ms Reeves, who supported the Waspi campaign in opposition, said she understands why women are “disappointed” but that it would not be a good use of taxpayers’ money to pay an “expensive compensation bill for something that most people knew were happening”.
Around 90 per cent of women knew the changes were coming, Ms Reeves added.
The rise in state pension age sparked controversy after millions claimed they were forced to change retirement plans after not being properly informed.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments