At least three die attempting to cross Channel from France amid rescue operation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

At least three people have died while trying to cross the English Channel to the UK.

A large-scale rescue operation was launched from a beach in Sangatte, in northern France, on Sunday morning.

Four others were taken to hospital after attempting to cross the Channel from France in small boats, the French Prefet Maritime said.

Many firefighters and law enforcement officers have been deployed in vast numbers at the Tom Souville base, with authorities warning the death toll may rise as the operation continues.

Around 50 migrants have reportedly been taken into the care of French humanitarian charity Utopia 56, while 10 people with severe hypothermia are being cared for by firefighters.

open image in gallery More than 150,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats in the last seven years ( PA Wire )

The deaths, which occurred in French waters, are the first in the Channel since October and bring the total number of people who have died attempting the crossing this year to at least 52.

A UK Government spokesman said: “We can confirm there has been an incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters.” But the spokesman said French authorities are leading the response.

The news comes after days of crossings which have seen hundreds of migrants cross the Channel into the UK, with Labour and the Conservatives trading blows over the crisis.

More than 150,000 people have crossed the Channel in small boats in the last seven years, with a surge over the festive period, with the government blaming the “appalling legacy of broken border security” left by the Conservatives.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp meanwhile said Labour had let Britain down “by scrapping the Rwanda deterrent before it started”. “It is an insult that Labour has allowed 858 illegal immigrants into the country on Christmas Day and Boxing Day,” Mr Philp added.

More than 22,324 people have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel since Sir Keir walked into Number 10 when Labour won the election in July, up 24 per cent on the same period in 2023 but down 32 per cent on the record year of 2022.

open image in gallery Yvette Cooper has blamed the crisis on the ‘appalling legacy’ left by the Conservatives ( PA Wire )

So far this year, 35,898 migrants have arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel, provisional Home Office figures show.

That is up 22 per cent on this time last year, but down 22 per cent from 2022.

Yvette Cooper is claiming to have broken the link between favourable weather conditions and surges in migrant crossings, pointing to a drop in the average number of arrivals on typically favourable “red days”.

With the number of deaths in the Channel rising, it emerged people smugglers are offering migrants crossing the Channel “package deals” including travel, accommodation and a job to boost business.

Albanian gangs are urging hopeful migrants to take advantage of “messy and busy” airports over Christmas to enter the UK on stolen passports.

Adverts on TikTok reportedly show TV-style marketing for packages costing as little as £2,500, payable on arrival in Dover, which included “specialised people” waiting to pick migrants up, take them to rental properties and find them black-market jobs paying cash.

Messages seen by The Times showed one smuggler telling a potential migrant they could fly him and his fiancée to the UK, find a house to rent for £1,000 a month in London and “simple work”, all for a £12,000 fee. The message included photos of the home in the style of an online estate agent.