Labour announce plans to build £38bn Sizewell C nuclear plant

NewsUKUK PoliticsLabour announce plans to build £38bn Sizewell C nuclear plantHolly EvansTuesday 22 July 2025 02:22 EDTCommentsThe government has announced the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk will cost around £38 billion, with it being the biggest equity shareholder in the project.This is a breaking news story, more to follow...Join our commenting forumJoin thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
