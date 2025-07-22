Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Labour announce plans to build £38bn Sizewell C nuclear plant

Holly Evans
Tuesday 22 July 2025 02:22 EDT
The government has announced the construction of the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk will cost around £38 billion, with it being the biggest equity shareholder in the project.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

