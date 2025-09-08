Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK could suspend visas from countries that do not "play ball'' and agree to returns deals for migrants, the new home secretary has said.

On her third day in the job, Shabana Mahmood said she would do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings.

She also hit out at the “utterly unacceptable” number of migrants arriving in the UK on dinghies, after the number of Channel crossings this year passed 30,000 in record time.

Her move is the most significant appointment made by Keir Starmer in the reshuffle triggered by Angela Rayner’s resignation, as the government battles to contain the crisis caused by the highest ever numbers recorded in a single year to this point.

She said: “For countries that do not play ball, we’ve been talking about how we can take much more co-ordinated action between the Five Eyes countries.

“For us, that means including possibly the cutting of visas in the future, just to say, you know, we do expect countries to play play ball, play by the rules, and if one of your citizens has no right to be in our country, you do need to take them back.”

Vowing to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings, she insisted the move was a ‘Labour policy’.

She said: “This is a Labour government with Labour policy and Labour proposals.

“We’ve been looking at this for some time. It’s been discussed already across the government and I’m very clear that there has to be a strong approach to maintaining our border, and that does mean saying to countries who do not take their citizens back that we’re not simply going to allow our laws to remain unenforced.”

More follows on this breaking news story