Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Nigel Farage brands his own MP’s comments ‘ugly and wrong’ amid racism row

The Reform UK leader said he was ‘unhappy’ with what Sarah Pochin had said

Caitlin Doherty
Political Correspondent
Monday 27 October 2025 10:50 EDT
Comments
Video Player Placeholder
Farage admits Sarah Pochin comments were 'wrong' and 'ugly'

Nigel Farage has described one of his MP’s comments as “ugly” and “wrong” after she said “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people”.

The Reform UK leader said he was “unhappy” with what Sarah Pochin had said, but stopped short of calling her remarks racist.

He told a press conference in London: “I understand the basic point, but the way she put it, the way she worded it, was wrong and was ugly, and if I thought that the intention behind it was racist, I would have taken a lot more action than I have.”

During an appearance on TalkTV over the weekend, Ms Pochin, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby, responded to a viewer complaining about the demographics of advertising by saying they were “absolutely right”.

Sarah Pochin has since said her comments were ‘phrased poorly’
Sarah Pochin has since said her comments were ‘phrased poorly’ (PA Wire)

She then added that “it drives me mad when I see adverts full of black people, full of Asian people”.

It came as Sir Keir Starmer described Ms Pochin’s comments as “shocking racism”.

Asked whether the comments from the MP were racist, the prime minister said: “It’s shocking racism, and it’s sort of thing that will tear our country apart, and it tells you everything about Reform.”

He said that Mr Farage has to face questions about it “because either he doesn’t consider it racist, which in my view is shocking in itself, or he does think it’s racist and he’s shown absolutely no leadership”.

This is a breaking story – more follows...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in