Sadiq Khan ‘set for knighthood’ in New Year Honours list

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is reportedly being lined up for a knighthood in the New Year honours list after securing a historic third term as London mayor in May.

He is expected to be awarded the gong for his political and public service, having previously served as the MP for Tooting before he left the Commons in 2016.

Mr Khan is first Muslim mayor of the capital also served as a minister under Gordon Brown.

Sources told the Financial Times he is expected to receive the honours alongside a number of Labour veterans, including Islington South MP Emily Thornberry.

Despite being dropped from Sir Keir Starmer’s front bench after the election, Ms Thornberry – who served as shadow attorney general for nearly three years and was a long serving member of the shadow cabinet – is set to receive a damehood, the newspaper reported.

Sadiq Khan will be in New York this week (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Wire )

Another recipient is expected to be Patricia Hewitt, who served health secretary under Tony Blair.

Meanwhile, former Tory West Midlands mayor Andy Street - who was defeated in the local elections in May - is one of several Conservative politicians who may receive a knighthood.

Other recipients of knighthoods are expected to be Nick Gibb, the Tory former schools minister, Marcus Jones, the former housing minister, and Ranil Jayawardena, Liz Truss’s environment secretary.

The New Year Honours list recognises the achievements and service of people across the UK. However, sources insisted to the FT that the draft list has yet receive final sign-off from the prime minister or the King.

The government is also expected to issue a fresh list of political peerages in the coming weeks, with Sue Gray - Sir Keir’s former chief of staff - expected to feature on the list.

Ms Gray was left her job as chief of staff last month after losing a power struggle with election strategist Morgan McSweeney.

Rishi Sunak is yet to submit his resignation honours list, but there is speculation former levelling up secretary Michael Gove, former Scotland secretary Alister Jack and ex-chief whip Simon Hart will receive peerages.

A government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation on honours.”