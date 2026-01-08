Russian tanker sanctioned by US sailing through English Channel

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Russian tanker sanctioned by the US is sailing through the English Channel just 24 hours after a similar vessel was seized by American forces with help from the UK.

The US sanctioned the ‘Tavian’ in 2024 for its alleged involvement in the distribution of illicit oil.

Britain helped US forces capture a Russian-flagged oil tanker, the previously Venezuela-linked Marinera, in the north Atlantic between Iceland and Scotland on Wednesday.

Tavian tanker route as shown on Vessel Finder ( Vessel Finder )

The ship's interception came as tensions grow between Europe and the US president over his repeated threats to take over the Danish territory of Greenland.

The government did not deny it was tracking the Tavian.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The defence secretary set out in Parliament yesterday that deterring, disrupting and degrading the Russian shadow fleet is a priority for this government. We will not comment on specific operational planning or give a running commentary on live maritime traffic websites.”

Earlier Pat McFadden, the work and pensions secretary, said he was the UK was "very happy" to be involved in Wednesday’s action.

"We don't always comment on what our military is involved in, but we were very happy to be involved yesterday because we saw it as being in our national interest.”

Defence secretary John Healey told MPs the ship had a “nefarious history”, and was “part of a Russian-Iranian axis of sanctions evasion which is fuelling terrorism, conflict and misery from the Middle East to Ukraine”.

He said the seizure was legally justified and that the tanker had been "stateless" and falsely flying the flag of Guyana when it was first intercepted, before changing its name and attempting to adopt the Russian flag.

The UK supported the operation at the request of US President Donald Trump as part of "global efforts to crack down on sanctionsbusting and shadow shipping activity", he said.

Gonzalo Saiz Erausquin, a research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank, described the Tavian as a “zombie ship” because it was using a “dead vessel identity”.

He said: “It is broadcasting the IMO number of a vessel that has been scrapped or de-registered — essentially attempting to disguise itself as a different unsanctioned vessel. It has changed names and flags and claims a different identify to avoid detection.”

This is a developing news story, more follows ...