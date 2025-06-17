Starmer tightens screws on Putin as he announces raft of fresh sanctions against Russia
Keir Starmer said his sanctions would choke off Putin’s ability to continue his war
Sir Keir Starmer has promised to keep “tightening the screws” on Vladimir Putin as he announced a raft of fresh sanctions on dozens of new Russian finance, military and energy targets.
The prime minister is piling fresh pressure on the Russian war machine and seeking to win further backing from G7 leaders at a key summit in Canada.
After repeated refusals from Putin to engage in peace talks, and fresh Russian strikes on Kyiv on Tuesday, the PM said his sanctions will “choke off his ability to continue his barbaric war” in Ukraine.
“We know that our sanctions are hitting hard, so while Putin shows total disregard for peace, we will not hesitate to keep tightening the screws,” Sir Keir added.
But the sanctions come after splits emerged at the G7 summit, with Donald Trump the only leader showing reluctance to hit Moscow with fresh measures. The US president said imposing sanctions is “not easy” and that he wanted to “see whether or not a deal is done” over the Ukraine war before targeting the Kremlin with further pressure.
The UK’s sanctions are aimed at Russia’s finance, military and energy sectors, including Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers, which is illicitly transporting oil to skirt Western restrictions, with 20 additional ships targeted.
The UK is also cracking down on those enabling Putin’s illegal oil exports, sanctioning the energy firms Orion Star Group LLC and Valegro LLC-FZ for their role in crewing and managing shadow fleet vessels.
Officials stressed that Putin’s disdain for peace talks and refusal to make serious progress on a ceasefire deal had “redoubled” the UK’s resolve in seeking to disrupt Russia’s economy.
The sanctions also hit the military agency responsible for Russia’s underwater intelligence gathering operations, GUGI, amid mounting fears of Russian attacks on subsea infrastructure.
The package also hit two UK residents, Vladimir Pristoupa and Olech Tkacz, who the government accused of operating a “shadowy network of shell companies”.
The pair have allegedly funnelled more than $120m of electronics to Russia which are feared to have been used for military purposes.
“These sanctions strike right at the heart of Putin’s war machine,” Sir Keir said.
He added: “The threat posed by Russia cannot be underestimated, so I’m determined to take every step necessary to protect our national security and keep our country safe and secure.”
David Lammy vowed Britain will “systematically dismantle his dangerous shadow fleet, starve his war machine, and support Ukraine to defend itself”.
The foreign secretary added: “The UK and our allies will not sit idly by whilst Putin’s cowardly inaction continues to cost lives.”
Britain also said it will work with allies to further tighten the price cap on Russian oil, currently at $60 per barrel, which has been made almost redundant by a fall in global oil prices. The US has resisted pressure from the UK, EU and G7 partners to drop the cap to $45 per barrel.
But Downing Street on Tuesday said Britain would tighten the cap “while ensuring the stability of the energy market”.
“We are determined to hit Putin where it hurts by striking at his oil revenues – the single most important source of funding for his barbaric war,” the government said.
Asked whether Washington supported European efforts to impose further measures, Mr Trump told reporters ahead of a bilateral meeting with the UK Prime Minister, he said: “Well Europe is saying that, but they haven’t done it yet.
“Let’s see them do it first.”
Asked why he wanted to wait to impose sanctions, the president said: “Because I’m waiting to see whether or not a deal is done… and don’t forget, you know, sanctions cost us a lot of money.
“When I sanction a country that costs the US a lot of money, a tremendous amount of money.
“It’s not just, let’s sign a document. You’re talking about billions and billions of dollars. Sanctions are not that easy. It’s not just a one-way street.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments