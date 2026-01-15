Tories reveal the ‘proof’ Robert Jenrick was plotting defection to Reform

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Conservatives have published the “proof” that Robert Jenrick had planned to defect imminently to Reform UK hours after he was dramatically sacked by Kemi Badenoch.

The Tory leader moved to oust him on Thursday morning, saying she had acquired “irrefutable evidence that he was plotting in secret to defect in a way designed to be as damaging as possible” to his colleagues and the shadow cabinet.

Then, in a chaotic press conference hours later, Nigel Farage announced that Mr Jenrick had joined his party, revealing that they had been having conversations “for weeks”.

Publishing the documents that led to Mr Jenrick’s sacking, a Conservative Party spokesman said: “We have taken the decision to release extracts of the evidence we have been passed of Robert Jenrick’s planned defection. We are in no doubt whatsoever about Jenrick’s involvement in the drafting of these words and his intention to stab his Conservative colleagues in the back”.

Below is an extract from the letter, which was reportedly left by a member of Mr Jenrick’s team and was reported back to Mrs Badenoch:

Kemi Badenoch sacked Mr Jenrick on Thursday morning ( X/@KemiBadenoch )

“The Tories and Labour have forfeited the right to govern the United Kingdom. And the mantle now passes to Reform.

“Nigel has stood for the real change we need for over a decade. If one puts party allegiance - personal ambition - to one side, he is obviously the right person to lead the movement for it - and delivery of it. And I am convinced Nigel will deliver the real change needed.

“Thanks to Zia & Richard, Reform's policies already meet the moment more than any other party's. But they and Nigel know the extraordinary challenges Britain faces requires [ sic ] a comprehensive plan to turn things around. Developing the best one possible will be a major priority this year.

“As will [ sic ], as Nigel has said many times, building and recruiting the team to execute it.

“For all these reasons, today, I am proud to become Reform's 281,000th member. To back Nigel. And join this movement.

“I know in my heart it's what's right by our country.If like me, you've backed another party but know it's lost its way, don't stay. Don't stay in a party that hasn't been loyal to you. When your country needs you. And, perhaps more importantly, if you've never been near politics before, but think you have the energy and ideas and experience to turn Britain around. Come join.

“I agree Britain is broken. In major decline. On the brink. In need of real change. And know neither Conservatives nor Labour will deliver it. Come join Reform.”