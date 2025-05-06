Row breaks out over Reform banning Ukraine flags from flying above town halls

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK will ban councils from flying Ukraine’s flag in support of the war-torn country, allowing only the union, county and St George’s flags on council buildings.

Councils across the country have flown the blue and yellow flag of Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022 to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

“No other flags will be permitted to be flown on its flagpoles, balconies, reception desks or council chamber walls,” chairman Zia Yusuf said.

As well as banning the Ukraine flag, Reform’s plan would prevent councils from displaying pride flags.

British and Ukraine flags fly side by side on many government buildings ( Reuters )

After a stunning set of local elections last week, Reform has taken control of 10 councils – Durham, Kent, Lancashire, Staffordshire, Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Doncaster, North Northamptonshire, West Northamptonshire and Lincolnshire.

Labour MP and veteran Mike Tapp said: “As VE Day reminds us, Britain has a proud history of working with allies to defeat dictators and tyrants.

“It tells you all you need to know about Nigel Farage’s Reform that their very first act after winning elections is to ban the Ukrainian flag from our town halls, in this of all weeks.

“But while it is sickening, it should come as no surprise: Farage told us that Vladimir Putin is the world leader he most admires.

“Farage and Reform councillors should stop sucking up to Moscow and drop their ban on flying the Ukrainian flag immediately.”

Labour has repeatedly attacked Reform over Mr Farage’s past comments about Putin, including saying he is the leader he most admires and saying the West “provoked” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Sir Keir Starmer said recently: “Nigel Farage is fawning over Putin.

“That’s not patriotism. That is not what working people need.”

Labour MP James Frith added: “On VE Day, we remember Britain’s proud tradition of standing with allies against tyrants.

“It speaks volumes that Reform’s first act after their election gains is to ban the Ukrainian flag in the very week we honour the fight against dictatorship.

“Farage and his councillors should stop pandering to Moscow and scrap this disgraceful ban now.”

The Liberal Democrats said the party is “really proud of the way communities across the country have come together to show our support for Ukraine or Armed Forces Day”.

A spokesman added: “It would be a real shame if Reform councillors block their communities from flying the flag for our brave British troops and our allies against Putin, all for the sake of some meaningless virtue-signalling.”

A Reform spokesman said: “Reform UK will proudly fly the union jack, St George’s flag and county flags. Unlike Labour, we are proud of our country and history.”