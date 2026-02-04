Reform isn’t ready for government, Nigel Farage admits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has admitted that Reform UK is not yet ready for power, saying his party is only “halfway ready” to govern Britain.

Despite being ahead in polling for months and welcoming several former Tory cabinet ministers into his party, the Reform UK leader said they would not be prepared to run the country yet.

Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg in the BBC’s Reform: Ready to Rule? documentary, Mr Farage was asked about how ready the party was to come to power in the next general election.

“We are halfway towards being ready,” he said.

It comes as recent polling finds that Reform UK’s polling gap has shrunk amid doubts over their readiness for government.

A recent Ipsos poll has found that only a quarter of Britons agree that Reform UK are ready to form the next government, while 58 per cent disagree. This position has slightly worsened from September 2025 when 53 per cent disagreed – though the party still holds an 8-point lead overall.

Mr Farage vowed to start preparing for government at his party conference last year as he announced he was setting up a department for the preparation of government and appointing Zia Yusuf as head of policy.

He said the next national election might come in 2027 rather than 2029, and that the party must be ready for government at any time.

"All I can do is promise that I will give this everything, I will give this absolutely everything that I've got," he said in September. "No one cares more about the state of this country than I do. I am determined to do something about it."

A Reform UK associated website, under the domain ‘preparingforgovernment’, also declared the party is “set to form the next government” and is “looking for people to help us prepare for that moment”.

The Reform UK leader was also asked by Ms Kuenssberg whether the recent defections from high profile Conservatives, including Robert Jenrick and Suella Braverman, had made them the “home for Tories who messed up” and “lost the argument in their own party”.

“Yes, they have lost the argument in their own party,” he admitted. “You are absolutely right, which is why they're coming to us, and why the centre right of British politics is uniting around reform.”

Meanwhile, the party is attempting to gain another seat in Parliament amid a highly-contested by-election in Gorton and Denton.

Since the resignation of former MP Andrew Gwynne in the seat, speculation has mounted that Reform could win the seat Labour retained with 51 per cent of the vote in 2024.