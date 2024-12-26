Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Membership of Reform UK has surpassed that of the Conservatives, Nigel Farage’s party has claimed, making it the second-largest political party in the UK.

A digital counter on the Reform website showed a membership tally before lunchtime on Boxing Day ticking past the 131,680 figure declared by the Conservative Party during its leadership election earlier this year.

Mr Farage said it was a “historic moment”, as he posted on X: “The youngest political party in British politics has just overtaken the oldest political party in the world.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage’s party has claimed Reform UK is now ‘the real opposition’ ( PA Wire )

“Reform UK are now the real opposition.”

Party chairman Zia Yusuf claimed Mr Farage “will be the next prime minister, and will return Britain to greatness”, adding: “History has been made today, as the centuries-long stranglehold on the centre-right of British politics by the Tories has finally been broken.

Ahead of Mr Farage’s comeback to the party in June, Reform UK only had 40,000 members.

The party, which has been on a push to boost its membership in recent weeks, has seen a number of significant Conservative defections to its ranks, including former Tory minister Andrea Jenkyns and the founder of Conservative Home website Tim Montgomerie.

There have also been growing rumours that tech billionaire Elon Musk is considering donating tens of millions of dollars to Reform UK after Mr Farage met with him at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago mansion, alongside the party’s new treasurer Nick Candy.

Mr Farage has repeatedly insisted he knows nothing about a potential contribution to Reform from Mr Musk but said the party would take the money if it were offered.

Mr Musk is reported to have spent more than $250m (£197m) in his campaign to re-elect Mr Trump. Mr Farage has been criticised for travelling to the US on a number of occasions since his election as the new MP for Clacton in July.

During the Tory leadership race over the summer, which saw Kemi Badenoch elected to replace Rishi Sunak, there were 131,680 Conservative members eligible to vote.

The figure, revealed as Ms Badenoch was announced leader on November 2, was the lowest Tory level on record and marked a drop from the 2022 leadership contest when there were around 172,000 members.

It comes after the party suffered a historic election defeat in July, being reduced to just 121 MPs - the worst in its parliamentary history. Labour totalled around 370,000 members in August.

open image in gallery Mr Farage, right, and Reform UK treasurer Nick Candy, left, with Elon Musk at Mar-A-Lago, the Florida home of US president-elect Donald Trump ( PA Media )

Reform UK returned five MPs to the Commons at the general election in July after securing 4 million votes at the last general election.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Reform has delivered a Labour Government that has cruelly cut winter fuel winter payments for 10 million pensioners, put the future of family farming and food security at risk, and launched a devastating raid on jobs which will leave working people paying the price.

“A vote for Reform this coming May is a vote for a Labour council – only the Conservatives can stop this.”