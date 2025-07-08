Suspended Reform MP James McMurdock quits party after Covid loan questions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James McMurdock has said he will not return to Reform UK after resigning the whip over questions related to Covid loans, becoming the second MP to leave the party since the general election last year.

The MP for South Basildon and East Thurrock “removed the party whip from himself” last week, pending the outcome of an investigation relating to allegations around “business propriety during the pandemic”.

It comes after a Sunday Times investigation alleged two businesses connected to Mr McMurdock took out Covid-19 loans totalling £70,000 during the pandemic, one of which had no employees.

On Tuesday, the MP said he “had a chance to take specialist legal advice from an expert in the relevant field” since the loans came to light.

Writing on social media site X, he added: “In light of that advice, which is privileged and which I choose to keep private at this time, I have decided to continue my parliamentary career as an independent MP where I can focus 100 per cent on the interests of my constituents.”

Mr McMurdock is the second Reform MP to leave the party following the departure of Rupert Lowe earlier this year, who now also sits as an independent.

Mr Lowe was expelled from Reform in March amid allegations of bullying, which he has strongly denied.

According to Companies House, Mr McMurdock is listed as the current director of Gym Live Health and Fitness Limited, and a former director of J A M Financial Limited, a position he resigned in 2021.

Both firms are shown to have overdue accounts and confirmation statements, and both have an “active proposal to strike off”.

Over the weekend, Mr McMurdock insisted that “all my business dealings had always been conducted fully within the law and in compliance with all regulations and that appropriately qualified professionals had reviewed all activity confirming the same”.

He said he had asked for the Reform whip to be suspended temporarily as a “precautionary measure”.

Speaking to Reform councillors on Monday morning, Nigel Farage said “how we behave matters”, adding that he “can’t apologise” for the 2024 election vetting process because he was not involved in it.

“I came in, I inherited this situation where hundreds of candidates who stood in the last general election had not gone through a vetting process”, he said, seeking to distance himself from the process.

“I said on July 5, the day after the election last year, that we would now professionalise.

“We put 1,630 candidates into the field on May 1, more than any other party with very, very few rows or arguments – so the vetting process worked for this year, I can’t apologise for what happened before.”

The Reform leader did not answer when asked whether the allegations faced by Mr McMurdock were an embarrassment for his party.

“Let’s find out the truth, I know as much about this right now as you do,” said Mr Farage.

Addressing Reform UK Kent County Council councillors on the steps inside County Hall, he said: “Behaving with integrity is a responsibility upon all of you, although that doesn’t mean you all have to become stuffed shirts or anything like that.

“You are holders of public office you are responsible and how we behave matters.”