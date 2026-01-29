Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK has ordered Kemi Badenoch apologise to Suella Braverman over Tory claims about her mental health - or face legal action.

In a letter to Conservative Party headquarters on Wednesday, Reform’s lawyers said Ms Braverman “reserves all her rights” if Ms Badenoch failed to issue a public apology to her by Friday at 4pm. A spokesman told The Independent this included legal proceedings.

It follows a statement sent out by the Tory party on Monday that made claims about the former Tory home secretary’s mental health after she had defected to Nigel Farage’s party.

The statement, which Ms Badenoch later admitted should not have gone out and apologised for, said: “The Conservatives did all we could to look after Suella’s mental health, but she was clearly very unhappy”.

Reform said the Tory party leader’s explanation that the statment was sent out in error was wholly inadequate, and said she had not issued an apology to Ms Braverman.

open image in gallery Suella Braverman and Reform UK Party leader Nigel Farage after her defection from the Conservatives this week ( (Jonathan Brady/PA) )

The letter said: “It is entirely unclear why it was published other than to harm Ms Braverman with malice.”

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Ms Braverman said: "It is a bit pathetic. As I said, it says more about them than it does me. I'm not really going to dignify it. It is, I'm afraid, just more sorry signs of a bitter and desperate party that seems to be in free fall."

In its demands set out in the letter sent on Wednesday, Reform also demanded that the Conservative Party accept that the reference to Ms Braverman’s mental health is untrue.

The letter said: “That allegation is plainly capable of carrying a defamatory meaning, namely that Ms Braverman was suffering from a mental health condition affecting her judgement or fitness, and that this was known to, and managed by, her former party.

“The statement is untrue. Ms Braverman does not suffer, and has not suffered, from any mental health condition and accordingly there was no factual basis whatsoever for the allegation made.”

open image in gallery Badenoch said the statement should not have been sent out ( Getty )

When approached on Thursday night, the Conservative Party declined to comment.

Mental health charities and politicians criticised the Conservative Party statement earlier this week, with Brian Dow, deputy chief executive of the Rethink Mental Illness charity, warning that the issue of mental health should not be “used as a political football”.

“Employers should never disclose any details about the mental health of their employees or former staff,” he said.

“Doing so says far more about them than the person they are referring to. People living with mental ill-health do not deserve to have their experiences trivialised or used as a political football.”

