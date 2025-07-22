Reform UK council leader says police should be able to ‘shoot people if necessary’
The Reform council leader said police should have ‘the proper backing’ to shoot people
A Reform UK council leader has said police should be given the power to “shoot people if necessary" as the party launches a crackdown on crime.
Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran said police forces should have “the proper backing” to shoot those who pose a risk to officers or members of the public.
Speaking to Times Radio, she said: “We must give our police force the proper backing to be able to do their job, to catch the criminals, to shoot people if necessary, if they feel that that person is going to present a real and present danger to either themselves and the police or to members of the public.
“You know, look at the police that have been dragged through the courts simply for doing their job. I think it's disgusting.
“I think what we need to do, if a police officer discharges their firearm because they genuinely think that either their life, their colleagues' life or members of the public lives are about to be put in danger, that police officer should not be dragged through the courts and be held up like a criminal when they're not.”
