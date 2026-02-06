Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Reform UK’s candidate for the upcoming by-election in Gorton and Denton suggested that people who don’t have children should be taxed extra as punishment, an unearthed blog post has revealed.

In a suggestion that has been compared to dystopian novel ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ – a fictional drama where women are forced to bear children to tackle a fertility crisis – Matt Goodwin proposed imposing a “negative child benefit tax” on “those who don’t have offspring”.

While such a tax would financially impact both men and women, it would disproportionately affect women by piling pressure on them to become pregnant in order for both genders to avoid the tax.

Mr Goodwin also suggested the government “remove personal income tax for women who have two or more children”.

open image in gallery Matt Goodwin, pictured next to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, was unveiled as Reform’s candidate last week ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Writing on his Substack blog in 2023, the former university academic and honorary president of the Students4Reform organisation argued that the “British family is imploding”, something he claimed is having “very real and very negative effects on the country around us”.

In a list of proposals to reinforce family values in Britain, he suggested: “Creating a pro-family culture by having a national day to celebrate families and parenthood. Symbolising this new culture through things like families receiving a telegram from the King when they have a third child.

“Entrenching the importance of the family in the curriculum. Switching child benefit to incentivise families to have more children. Introducing a ‘negative child benefit’ tax for those who don’t have offspring.

“Sacrificing more land for cheaper family homes. And, in my view, prioritising British families when building new housing developments.”

He added: “These are all things we could be debating and developing right now in Britain, where the collapse of the family has not only become unavoidable but is having very real and very negative effects on the country around us.”

Labour’s deputy leader Lucy Powell told The Independent the proposal would “punish millions of women and strip them of their basic dignity to choose”.

She said: “Matthew Goodwin’s big idea is so ludicrous, you’d be forgiven for thinking this is something out of the Handmaid’s Tale.

“It would punish millions of women and strip them of their basic dignity to choose.”

open image in gallery Labour’s deputy leader has likened the suggestion to ‘something out of the Handmaid’s Tale’ ( HULU )

In the dystopian drama, fertile women, known as Handmaids, are enslaved to bear children for elite couples during a fertility crisis in the US.

Ms Powell added: “Nigel Farage’s Reform are more interested in dividing people, rather than bringing people together.

“This is the kind of divisive politics we must stop from getting a foothold in Manchester by defeating Reform’s extreme candidate. The only way to do that is by voting for Labour in Gorton and Denton. A vote for any other party risks letting Reform in.”

Mr Goodwin was unveiled as Reform UK’s candidate for the upcoming Gorton and Denton by-election last week. Speaking at the opening of the party’s campaign office on Thursday, Reform leader Nigel Farage claimed the party's campaign had got off to a "very, very good start", while polls suggest it is fast becoming a two-horse race between Reform and Labour.

Mr Goodwin, who appears as a presenter on GB News three times a week, sparked criticism last year when he was accused of suggesting people from minority ethnic backgrounds are not necessarily British, even if they were born in the UK.

Following a mass stabbing on a train in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, Mr Goodwin blamed “mass uncontrolled immigration” in a post on X.

After it came to light the the suspect was born in the UK, Goodwin wrote: “So were all of the 7/7 bombers. It takes more than a piece of paper to make somebody ‘British’.”

The comments were criticised by the Liberal Democrats as “racist rhetoric” and a “disgrace”.

In 2017, the politics professor ate pages from his book, Brexit: Why Britain voted to leave the European Union, live on Sky News after he wrongly predicted Labour would not poll as high as 38 per cent under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership. The party won 40 per cent of the vote.

A Reform spokesman said: “This is Labour being disingenuous once again. This is an idea that was first suggested by the respected demographer Paul Moreland as part of a range of measures that should be debated and discussed across developed nations if we are serious about dealing with our looming demographic crisis.

“The Labour government has got its head in the sand when it comes to thinking about the long-term challenges facing Britain. We need a grown up, mature debate about how we can encourage people to have more children and support British families.”