Reform UK’s by-election candidate supported means testing the winter fuel payment despite Nigel Farage describing the policy as “vindictive”, it has emerged.

Sarah Pochin, who is standing to replace Mike Amesbury in Runcorn and Helsby, backed the principle of “making sure those that are in need get that payment… but that those that don’t need it don’t get it”.

“We have so much else we need to spend our money on, like sorting out the adult social care issue,” Ms Pochin added in a newly resurfaced video from 2017 shared by the campaign group Reform UK Exposed.

open image in gallery Nigel Farage with Sarah Pochin, Reform UK’s candidate for the Runcorn and Helsby by-election (PA) ( PA Wire )

She claimed 800,000 people living in Spain were at the time in receipt of the winter fuel payment.

Ms Pochin, whose social media accounts were deactivated after her selection as Reform’s candidate for the by-election, has also reactivated accounts showing her past support for the Conservative Party.

On her Facebook, the Reform candidate has shared pictures of herself with former Conservative prime ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson and Theresa May.

After being contacted by The Independent about the pictures, access to Ms Pochin’s account was again restricted.

A Labour source said: “It seems that for everything Nigel Farage's candidate has said during this election, her past as a Tory and all they're responsible for, comes back to haunt her. How can the people of Runcorn and Helsby trust a word she says?”

Ms Pochin’s past support for a means-tested winter fuel payment is at odds with Mr Farage and Reform’s fervent opposition to Labour’s decision to withdraw it from millions of pensioners.

Since Rachel Reeves announced the change in July, which restricted the payments to those already claiming pension credit, Mr Farage has described it as cruel, vindictive and cynical.

open image in gallery Ms Pochin backed the principle of means testing the payment ( Independent )

In September he boasted that all five Reform MPs voted to save the payment, saying: “New statistics show that Labour took the Winter Fuel Allowance away from 30,109 pensioners in Clacton.”

“Reform will continue to campaign against this vindictive policy,” he vowed.

The promise raises questions about Ms Pochin’s support for the principle of means testing the payment when she was a member of the Conservative Party.

Ms Pochin previously served as a Conservative councillor in Cheshire East, before standing as an independent and then joining Reform.

A Reform UK spokesman said: “Sarah was expressing a personal view that those living abroad should not be eligible for the Winter Fuel Allowance to ensure that those who require it do receive it.

“Sarah and Reform UK are opposed to Labour’s cruel cut to the Winter Fuel Allowance.”

The revelation comes just days before the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, which will see both Reform and the Conservatives attempt to overturn Labour’s 15,000 vote majority in what is considered to be a safe seat for the party. The area has been held by Labour for more than 40 years.

The by-election was called after ex-Labour MP Mike Amesbury resigned following his assault conviction for punching a constituent.