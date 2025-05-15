How Britain’s economic growth compares with other G7 countries

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves pounced on Thursday’s economic growth figures, claiming a win on Labour’s promise to have the fastest-growing economy in the G7.

The prime minister and chancellor acknowledged there is “more work to do”, but said the figures showed the party’s plan was working.

Economists cast doubt on the 0.7 per cent boost to Britain’s economy in the first three months of the year, saying the figures were artificially inflated by firms boosting production in a bid to dodge Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer hailed the figures but said there is ‘more work to do’ ( PA Wire )

The figures also covered the period before the chancellor’s national insurance hike kicked in, with economists warning the measure will be a drag on future growth.

But Ms Reeves nonetheless said: “In the first three months of the year, the UK economy has grown faster than the US, Canada, France, Italy and Germany. Up against a backdrop of global uncertainty we are making the right choices now in the national interest.”

The Independent looks at how Britain’s economic growth compares to the rest of the G7 in the first quarter of the year.

UK: 0.7 per cent growth

Britain’s 0.7 per cent growth means it came in ahead of economists’ expectations of 0.6 per cent growth for the quarter. It was also the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rate - the monetary value of goods and services bought - since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy jumped by 0.9 per cent.

The Office of National Statistics said this was because companies had ramped up production in a bid to dodge Mr Trump’s tariffs that came into effect in April.

Scott Gardner, investment strategist at JP Morgan, said: “It could be argued that growth in the first quarter was ‘made in America’ after the spectre of tariffs pre-‘Liberation Day’ encouraged some inventory stocking of UK made goods.”

Canada: 0.4 per cent growth

The US president’s tariffs are set to hit Canada’s economy hard, but it is still expected to have grown by 0.4 per cent in the first quarter of the year.

open image in gallery Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to ease the cost of living and boost the economy ( PA Wire )

And former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, now Canadian prime minister, is expected to unveil a programme of measures to keep the economy on track.

Mr Carney is promising a slight tax cut for low earners to ease the cost of living and boost disposable incomes and follow similar measures by Labour to majorly boost housebuilding.

He is also promising a massive hike in defence spending, from 1.4 per cent to 2 per cent of Canada’s GDP. And, in a bid to shield the motor industry from Mr Trump’s tariffs, Mr Carney has promised to make trading between Canadian territories and provinces easier.

Italy: 0.3 per cent growth

Italy’s economy grew by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, also faring better than economists had predicted.

open image in gallery Giorgia Meloni’s government has slashed its growth forecasts ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The figure was a relief to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, whose government has cut its own growth forecast for the year in half due to Mr Trump’s trade war.

The country’s services sector stagnated, while its industrial and agricultural sectors grew.

Germany: 0.2 per cent growth

Italy was quick to announce it had grown faster than other EU economies in the first quarter, a dig at France and Germany, whose economies have struggled.

The German economy grew by 0.2 per cent in the first three months of the year but remained 0.2 per cent smaller than the same time a year ago after a long period of recession.

It has also promised a major programme of defence investment to boost the economy, though this is likely to be offset by the uncertainty sparked by Mr Trump’s tariffs.

Fears abound that the German economy could face recession for a third consecutive year for the first time ever.

France: 0.1 per cent growth

The French economy reversed a decline seen at the end of last year, growing by 0.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025.

It is also believed to have been buoyed by firms front loading activities to minimise the hit from Mr Trump’s tariffs.

But economists expect the French economy will likely remain stagnant for the rest of the year.

US: -0.3 per cent reduction

Mr Trump was quick to blame former president Joe Biden after the US economy shrank in the first quarter for the first time in three years.

open image in gallery Donald Trump blamed ‘Biden Overhang’ for the economic slump ( REUTERS )

Mr Trump lashed out at his predecessor, telling his followers on Truth Social “we have to get rid of the Biden Overhang”.

The economy shrank by 0.3 per cent, in part because of a rise in imports as companies stockpiled goods in a bid to avoid Mr Trump’s tariffs.

It was the worst quarter for the US economy since 2022, when it was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Japan: -0.1 per cent reduction expected

Japan’s economy is expected to have contracted by 0.1 per cent in the first three months of the year when it reports on Friday.

It would be the first quarterly contraction in a year as it also comes under pressure from the US president’s trade levies.