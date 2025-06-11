Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves will today make one of her biggest statements to MPs since Labour’s general election victory.

The chancellor will unveil the results of her line by line spending review, setting out the budgets of government departments until the end of the decade.

The review will be the first conducted by a Labour government since Alistair Darling and Gordon Brown’s comprehensive spending review in 2007. And it will see Ms Reeves walk the tightrope between delivering on the party’s election promises while seeking to squeeze within her self-imposed fiscal rules.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves is braced for a row over her spending review ( PA )

As a result, some departments are likely to face deep spending cuts, while others see their budgets increase for the years to come.

The Independent looks at what the spending review is likely to include and the rows it is already causing.

What is the spending review?

Ms Reeves’ spending review has taken place in two parts, with phase one set out in her October Budget - which included £40 billion of tax hikes and set out departmental spending until 2026.

The second phase has seen departments ordered to set out how adopting technologies such as AI and reforming public services can free up government cash and support the delivery of Labour’s missions.

Wednesday’s review will set out day-to-day departmental spending for the next three years and investment spending for the next four.

Reeves has ruled out borrowing for day-to-day spending and has insisted she will not raise taxes again, prompting questions about how the policies will be funded and whether cuts will be made.

When is the spending review?

The spending review will take place after Prime Minister’s Questions, so at around 12.30pm, on Wednesday, 11 June.

What has already been announced?

Ms Reeves hopes a government splurge on infrastructure will be enough to keep the cabinet and Labour backbenchers onside, with the chancellor touting changes to her fiscal rules allowing her to borrow more to invest.

On Wednesday she set out plans to invest billions of pounds in public transport in the North and Midlands, with billions more expected to be unveiled next week.

Reeves has also confirmed that the government will U-turn on its decision to take winter fuel payments away from 10 million pensioners, a policy change that is estimated to cost around £1.25bn.

The government has also said that the overseas aid budget will be cut to fund a boost in defence spending, which will increase from 2.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) to 2.5 per cent by 2027. Labour is under pressure to raise it to 3 per cent by 2034.

The chancellor has unveiled an £86 billion package for science and technology, while the NHS is set to receive a boost of as much as £30 billion and schools will get a £4.5 billion boost to cover higher pay for teachers.

Alongside this, the government on Monday announced plans to invest an extra £1 billion into scaling up UK computer power “by a factor of twenty” to ensure Britain is an “AI maker not an AI taker”.

And on Tuesday, ministers confirmed its intention pump billions of pounds into Britain’s nuclear energy sector, putting £14.2bn towards construction of the new Sizewell C nuclear power station.

In the final hours before the review was unveiled, Ms Reeves announced she would be putting £39bn towards affordable homes over the next 10 years, as well as announcing an extension of the £3 bus fare cap until March 2027.

What else might be announced?

Ms Reeves confirmed Wednesday’s statement will not see another round of bumper tax hikes, as some had expected, meaning that we are likely to see sweeping cuts to unprotected departments.

Only the protected defence, health and education departments are likely to be spared. Others will see spending slashed, with the days leading into the statement dominated by cabinet infighting over the cuts. The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) has already warned that “sharp trade-offs are unavoidable”.

With the government already having vowed more money for the Ministry of Defence to boost spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, the money will have to come out of other departments’ budgets.

Meanwhile, the ever-ballooning NHS budget will also see pressure piled on other departments, as Labour prioritises investment in the health service to cut waiting lists.

But the trade-offs could undermine Labour’s promises elsewhere, with police chiefs writing to Sir Keir Starmer warning him forces could face “stark choices” about which crimes to prioritise due to potential cuts.

How have the cabinet and others reacted?

Yvette Cooper and Angela Rayner both refused to agree to the spending settlements with the Treasury until just 48 hours before the review was unveiled, with a senior Labour figure telling The Independent the cuts will lead to key manifesto spending promises being ditched. Areas that could be affected are border control, policing, and social care.

open image in gallery Ed Miliband and Angela Rayner are reportedly among those holding out on agreeing to the spending plans ( PA )

But cuts are necessary due to the lacklustre growth forecasts for the UK economy, which may be further downgraded in the autumn as a result of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Metropolitan Police head Sir Mark Rowley was among those warning the prime minister of “far-reaching consequences” if the Treasury pushes ahead with slashing costs, including cuts to frontline policing last seen under austerity.

Downing Street had been enlisted to help in discussions over the Home Office settlement, with the department concerned an uplift in police spending would be offset by cuts elsewhere.

Outside Whitehall, the mayor of London raised concerns the capital will get nothing in Wednesday’s review, despite having called for major investments in transport projects and the power to introduce a tourist levy.

Sources close to Sir Sadiq Khan were warning the government it risked returning to an “anti-London agenda” seen under the Conservatives.

How is Britain's economy looking?

open image in gallery Keir Starmer has already vowed to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP ( PA )

The government has claimed that an economic turnaround in recent months has meant it can finance changes such as the U-turn on winter fuel payments, with Sir Keir on Wednesday saying it is also why Labour backs the state pension triple lock.

The economy performed unexpectedly strongly in the first three months of the year, with the chancellor highlighting that Britain had the fastest growth in the G7, with GDP rising by 0.7 per cent.

But despite the positive figures, experts warned that the economic landscape has shifted considerably since the first quarter, particularly with the introduction of Mr Trump’s tariffs.