Rachel Reeves has vowed to see off demands for her to resign over her claims that she has lost control of the economy.

In a defiant response to her critics the Chancellor said she was happy to be known as the ‘Iron Lady,’ the nickname given to former Tory Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Ms Reeves said she did not take attacks on her personally and “strongly believes” she has “what it takes” and “the ideas to turn things around”.

In her most extensive remarks since the financial turbulence, which has led some to question her political future, she made it clear she has no intention of changing her policies.

open image in gallery Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves has been facing growing questions over her handling of the economy (PA) ( PA Wire )

However, by embracing parallels with Margaret Thatcher, still a hate figure among many Labour supporters, Ms Reeves could face more criticism from the Left.

In addition to not shying away from Maggie’s ‘Iron Lady’ nickname there were other echoes of Thatcher in the Chancellor’s candid interview with the BBC’s Nick Robinson.

She praised Lady Thatcher for taking “what she thought were the right decisions” and for the fact she “took on her critics”, adding that there was no alternative to the policies she was pursuing.

Lady Thatcher’s constant repetition of her mantra ‘there is no alternative’ to her own tough stance on economics earned another soubriquet, ‘Tina.’ Ms Reeves also revealed similar frugal style to Lady Thatcher in more domestic matters.

She said still brings her lunch to the office in a Tupperware box ‘whenever I can’ and saves left over pastries so she could eat them later. It may not be be healthy but it was ‘good value for money,’ she added.

She explained her prudent approach was rooted in her modest family background. Her parents split up when she was at primary school resulting in them not having ‘loads of money.’

open image in gallery Reeves says she would be happy with Margaret Thatcher’s infamous nickname

She recalled how her mother ‘would sit at the kitchen table with the receipts… she ticked them all off to make sure she wasn’t overspending compared to the money that was coming in.’

Grocer’s daughter Lady Thatcher was proud of saying how her economic beliefs were based on the virtues of ‘prudent housekeeping’ learned from her parents at the kitchen table.

Lady Thatcher’s comments on the subject sometimes sparked controversy such as when, before becoming Prime Minister, she revealed she hoarded tins of food in her kitchen for emergencies.

The Chancellor, under fire over rising borrowing costs and sluggish growth, said she was in her job for the “long haul”.

She said: “I haven’t taken it personally this week. It’s political. Some people don’t want me to succeed. Some people don’t want this Government to succeed... But I’m not going to let them get me down. I’m not going to let them stop me from doing what this Government has got a mandate to do – and that is to grow the economy, to make working people better off.”