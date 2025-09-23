Inflation to surge and growth to drop in fresh economic blow to Reeves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has suffered a new blow ahead of her autumn Budget with an international report warning that her high-tax and spend policies will stifle economic growth and cause a surge in inflation.

A major international body which monitors economic activity also concluded that the added impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs will give the UK one of the highest rates of inflation in the G7 leading economies.

The conclusions by the Organisation of Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) come as Ms Reeves is under pressure to hike taxes even more in her Budget to close a black hole in her spending plans, believed to be around £40bn.

For a chancellor who came into office last year with the “no 1 mission” of bringing about economic growth, the report makes for difficult reading.

open image in gallery Rachel Reeves’ Budget must attempt to close a fiscal ‘black hole’ ( PA )

Instead the OECD suggested her plans were going in reverse, with growth set to fall from 1.4 per cent this year to 1 per cent in 2026.

It also warned that inflation would stay at 3.5 per cent, well above the Bank of England’s target of 2.7 per cent.

However, a defiant Ms Reeves said: “These figures confirm that the British economy is stronger than forecast – it has been the fastest growing of any G7 economy in the first half of the year.

“But I know there is more to do to build an economy that works for working people – and rewards working people. That is what I’m determined we deliver through our Plan for Change.”

But Tory shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride said: "The OECD confirms what hard -working families already feel - under Labour, Britain is in a high tax, high inflation, low growth doom loop.

"Rachel Reeves seems to think the solution is yet more tax rises. The UK is now teetering on the edge of stagflation, all driven by Labour’s economic mismanagement.

"This should be a wake-up call to the chancellor: you can't tax your way to growth.”

And with Labour set to start its conference next week, pressure is mounting on the chancellor to introduce wealth taxes on pensions, savings and property from the left of the party and trade unions.

Meanwhile, there are proposals for a raid on bank profits, a gambling tax, and imposing national insurance on rents collected by landlords.

Overnight, the Resolution Foundation, whose former director Torsten Bell is now a Treasury minister, suggested cutting national insurance by 2p and adding 2p to income tax.

But the debate is raging against a tough economic background for the Labour government.

The OECD said Britain’s “tighter fiscal stance”, meaning higher taxes and reduced government spending, is expected to weigh on the economy, reflected in the 0.4 per cent drop in 2026.

Economists from the influential organisation also predicted that UK inflation will surge, with Britain experiencing the highest level among the G7 group of advanced economies this year.

open image in gallery Donald Trump’s tariffs are still a problem, giving the UK one of the highest rates of inflation in the G7 ( Getty )

Inflation in the UK will reach 0.4 percentage points higher than the OECD’s previous forecast for 2025, still remaining far above the Bank of England’s target, with soaring food prices pushing up the cost of living.

This would see the UK suffering the second-highest rate of inflation in the G7 next year, behind only the US, according to the report.

While the OECD nudged up its 2025 forecast for UK gross domestic product (GDP) from the 1.3 per cent it predicted in June, it kept the outlook unchanged for 2026, which reflects a steep pullback in growth over the year ahead.

In its interim economic outlook, it said the UK would be held back by “higher trade costs and uncertainty”, which it said would “drag on external and domestic demand”.

It comes ahead of the government’s autumn budget statement in November, with the chancellor under pressure to further raise taxes to help balance the books.

The OECD also warned that growth in the world’s economy will noticeably weaken over the rest of the year as higher US tariffs take effect, dampening global trade and investment.

The global economy was stronger than expected over the first half of 2025 but activity will “soften noticeably in the second half of this year”, it said.

This is partly due to “front-loading”, delivering a boost to goods production and trade – referring to a rush of imports over the first half.

open image in gallery Reeves’ autumn statement will take place on 26 November ( PA )

This has happened as businesses made more shipments to try and get ahead of steeper levies on their exports, as a result of Mr Trump’s policy changes.

It meant industrial production growth outpaced 2024’s average in most advanced economies over the first half of 2025, the OECD found.

Strong levels of investment in technology sectors, particularly AI, also bolstered activity in the US and Japan.

But as front-loading grinds to a halt, higher tariffs take effect, and lingering uncertainties dampen investment and trade, economic growth is expected to slow.

Trade between the US and China, the world’s two largest economies, has declined sharply in recent months, the OECD said.

Global GDP is projected to decrease from 3.3 per cent in 2024 to 3.2 per cent in 2025, and 2.9 per cent in 2026.

However, 2025’s figure is 0.3 percentage points higher than the OECD’s previous forecast set out in June.

The OECD said spending and tax choices for governments around the world should be focused on the “need to strengthen sustainable economic growth while preserving adequate support for those in need”.

It also recommended that central banks should stay “vigilant” but continue cutting interest rates where inflation is on a downward path.