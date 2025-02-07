Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rachel Reeves has suffered another blow in her bid to boost tepid economic growth after the Bank of England played down the idea of a big interest rate cut later this year.

Huw Pill, the Bank’s chief economist, pointed to a more “careful” approach instead.

His comments came just a day after the bank’s decision to halve its growth forecast overshadowed news of a smaller interest rate cut.

open image in gallery Chancellor Rachel Reeves has made economic growth her top priority (Peter Cziborra/PA) ( PA Wire )

In another setback for the chancellor, the Bank also warned inflation is now expected to rise higher than previously estimated, to 3.7 per cent, and more people will be out of work, as firms deal with higher taxes and an increase to the minimum wage.

The growth downgrade was described as a “wake-up call” for Ms Reeves, whose future in the role is being questioned.

Asked on Friday whether the Bank could cut UK interest rates by half a percentage point, as two policymakers voted for this time around, Mr Pill pointed to higher than expected pay growth of 3.7 per cent.

He said the rates were “a little bit higher than we had expected, and maybe it's still a little bit higher than we would see as consistent with achievement for the inflation target."

"I think that is a reason for caution, for carefulness in the way we proceed with removing monetary policy restriction and cutting bank rate," he added.

He also warned that when it comes to inflation “we’re not in a situation where we can declare job done”.

open image in gallery Chief economist of the Bank of England Huw Pill (Bank of England/PA)

On Thursday the Bank announced a cut in interest rates from 4.75 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

The move will provide relief for businesses, as well as hundreds of thousands of people with mortgages who will see their monthly payments fall. A homeowner with a £300,000 tracker mortgage will see monthly repayments drop around £43 from £1,710 to £1,667.

It was the first piece of good news in some time for a chancellor, who insists growth is the government’s number one mission.

But Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), called the downgrade update a “pretty pessimistic forecast”.

“The Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) is generally much more optimistic than the Bank, but if it moves in a similar direction that will spell trouble for the chancellor,” he wrote.

In his assessment, Bank governor Andrew Bailey warned that Donald Trump’s threatened US trade tariffs, even if not imposed directly on the UK, could hit growth.