Starmer encourages young people to get involved in AI ‘revolution’

The Prime Minister has encouraged young people to get involved with AI, saying the world is in the “foothills of a revolution”.

Sir Keir made the comments during a visit to Google’s AI Campus, which launched on Wednesday in his constituency of Holborn and St Pancras, where he emphasised the technology’s “ability to transform millions of lives across our country”.

The facility in Somers Town is a partnership between Google, Camden Council and Camden Learning and aims at inspiring a new generation of AI-talent through educating young people and teachers.

In a speech to attendees, the Prime Minister said he wanted the UK and London to be the “best place in the world to start and scale and AI business”.

To every young person, whether in this room or elsewhere, I say, whatever your interest, whatever your talent, AI is the opportunity of this generation Sir Keir Starmer

“We do stand in the foothills of a revolution. It’s a revolution that’s taking place across the world.

“There is a race on now, for AI, we are well-placed in that race,” he added.

Sir Keir also emphasised the importance of ensuring that children from all backgrounds have the opportunity to access AI-related jobs and education.

He said: “Success belongs to our young people, and this will help make sure they’ve got the skills that they need for the jobs of the future.”

“To every young person, whether in this room or elsewhere, I say, whatever your interest, whatever your talent, AI is the opportunity of this generation.

“It’s your opportunity. Get involved. Take advantage of it,” he added.

The Prime Minister went on to praise British computer scientist Sir Demis Hassabis, founder of the London-based AI start-up DeepMind, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry last month.

During the visit, the Prime Minister had a tour of the facilities and met with students on a two-year AI Connect pilot programme.

The course, which began last month, will provide 32 Year 12 students from across the Camden borough with real-world projects that connect AI tools and skills to a range of fields including health, social sciences and the arts.

On Wednesday, Google announced more than £865,000 in funding through its philanthropic arm to train teachers across the country on AI and equip them with resources to help engage their students on the topic.

The teacher programme, co-developed by the Raspberry Pi Foundation and Google DeepMind, will deliver this training with the aim of reaching more than 250,000 additional pupils by the end of 2026.

Leader of Camden Council Richard Olszewski said the partnership between the council, Camden Learning and Google marked a “significant milestone” in a commitment to provide “young people with world-class opportunities.”

He said: “By fostering collaboration between industry leaders, educators, and students, this trail-blazing initiative will undoubtedly empower countless young people from all backgrounds in the borough to thrive in the science, technology, engineering, arts and maths industries that are developing around them.”

Managing director for Google UK and Ireland, Debbie Weinstein, said: “Google is so proud to partner with Camden Learning to launch the AI Campus, an educational pilot that serves to create the next generation of AI leaders.

“We believe that AI’s enormous opportunities should be accessible to all and this ground-breaking initiative, by empowering the next generation to learn vital digital skills, will be key in supporting the UK to unlock AI’s £400 billion economic potential.”