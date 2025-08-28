Reform’s Trump-style local politics and the rise of the ‘Loony Right’

A Reform county council leader has banned his councillors from speaking to the main area newspaper and broadcasters, including reporters working under the BBC-funded local democracy scheme. Council officials have even been ordered not to send out press releases to them.

Mick Barton, the leader of Nottinghamshire County Council, is reportedly displeased with the way the Nottingham Post and its digital emanation, NottinghamshireLive, have reported on local government reorganisation in the area and on disagreements among the Reform UK caucus. The measures have provoked widespread concern…

Are we witnessing the emergence of the Loony Right?

Quite possibly. Just as the more eccentric actions of some Labour-controlled councils back in the 1980s earned them the “Loony Left” label, damaging the image of the party on a national level, so the antics of the 12 local councils now controlled by Reform UK are attracting similar adverse attention.

Some Reform councillors elected in May have already quit, some have been relieved of their responsibilities, and some have become embroiled in arguments with officials who try to act within accepted guidelines. Nigel Farage and others have spoken menacingly about local government officers. “I would advise anybody working for Durham County Council on climate change initiatives or diversity, equity and inclusion or thinks you go on working from home – you all better really be seeking alternative careers very, very quickly,” he said.

Why is this happening?

One factor is inexperience. The deputy leader and lead member for adult social care on Leicestershire County Council – a 22-year-old named Joseph Boam – found himself removed from office within months. According to the Leicester Gazette: “No answers have been given on why Boam is no longer in position, and no reason has been given for the days of silence following the breaking of the news of his departure over the weekend.” Boam’s mum took to social media to defend his reputation.

Aside from Tory defectors, the great majority of Reform’s councillors have little knowledge of local administration.

Will it get better?

It will have to if Reform is to avoid allegations of incompetence or worse. A more fundamental issue is the party’s Trump-style politics of ignoring constitutional safeguards and limited access for media outlets it doesn’t like. Inevitably, some councillors have been accused of extremism; about 14 of those elected in July have quit or been suspended by Reform UK.

What about the flags?

Flags flown on civic buildings have been Reform’s number one priority in many local authorities – this suggests some lack of alignment with voters’ primary concerns.

What will happen to Nottinghamshire?

Local MP Lee Anderson, who already enjoys an uneasy relationship with the press, has joined in the media boycott, which suggests the local Reform group is determined to treat journalists as enemies of the people. Obviously, this is bad for voters and for the principles of democracy and transparency that Reform UK professes to champion. It also means that whatever achievements Reform wants to claim, however scant, will also remain obscure and untested by independent scrutiny.

Natalie Fahy, editor of the Nottingham Post and NottinghamshireLive, explains: “I’ve been a journalist for 20 years. We have had our ups and downs with all kinds of councils. We managed to get along fine because most elected officials accept this is par for the course. You are going to get some negative press. What you don’t do is shut the shop up.”

Is this what a Reform UK government would be like?

It’s an uncomfortable thought, especially when Farage has described the BBC as “out of touch” and “institutionally biased” despite frequent appearances by his party’s representatives and full live coverage of its recent policy launches. As Fahy warns: “This is a worrying sign of potentially things to come if Reform wins the next election. What you’re seeing here in Nottinghamshire is probably a microcosm of how it will be across the whole of the UK if Nigel Farage becomes prime minister. You are just going to see this kind of shutting down of questioning. They need to be answerable to the people who elected them. We don’t take a political stance. We’re not anti-Reform. We’re just trying to find out what’s going on.”