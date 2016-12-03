It would be an exaggeration to claim the nation eagerly awaits the invention of “Badenomics” but Conservatives are certainly impatient with Kemi Badenoch’s apparent inability to create a narrative on the economy, land blows on a weakened Labour government, or compete with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK on a key electoral issue.

This week’s Labour announcements on winter fuel payments and the spending review offer some prime opportunities to “punch through”.

What is the problem?

It’s hardly confined to today’s Conservatives; every political party that has been in power and badly loses an election finds it difficult to get a hearing. Policies the party are most closely identified with are the ones recently and decisively rejected by voters.

How far should a heavily defeated team try to claim that they were right all along and that the electorate made the wrong decision? This might be termed the “blame the voters” approach; while some buyer’s remorse may have set in, it’s rather futile to attack the electorate. Alternatively, a party can admit mistakes as a means of resetting voter appeal, but that means upsetting former colleagues and handing your enemies an easy win.

What are the Conservatives doing about it?

Making speeches, for now, rather than policy… and trying to plot a path to redemption. Last week, perhaps in response to internal concerns, shadow chancellor Mel Stride came as close as possible to apologising for the Liz Truss mini-Budget without actually saying “sorry”. “Contrition” is the preferred term. Truss has proved to be a potent political weapon, but for the Labour Party, scarcely a day goes by without Keir Starmer or Rachel Reeves making a scathing reference to that disaster. Stride was critical of it at the time, having left the government and as chair of the Treasury select committee; his apology-adjacent speech won’t stop Labour deploying Agent Truss (and she keeps popping up, unhelpfully) but it might blunt the attacks somewhat.

What are the Tories saying about the rest of their record?

Still fairly proud of it. Badenoch says the Tories made “a lot of good things happen”, such as reforms to social security, plus “near full employment” and raising school standards. “But people remember the most recent period … and I think the most recent period was the most difficult,” she concedes. So it is Rishi Suank’s fault for “talking right, governing left” as she has put it.

So Badenoch is sorry-not-sorry?

The Tory mistakes she points to, such as on Brexit and net zero, actually come from the right, not the centre, and don’t necessarily chime with public opinion. A passionate and now obdurate Eurosceptic, she seems to want more Brexit at a time when the voters have concluded it was a flop; as the years go on, she’ll need to say if she would reverse Starmer’s “Brexit reset” that builds closer, easier relations with the EU.

She will also be asked if she would scrap planning reforms that boost growth, stop skilled migration, bring back zero-hours contracts, reduce VAT on private school fees, and so on. She will also need to eat many of her own words as a minister on climate change and green growth, now she’s a “net zero sceptic”.

She may hope to win back some Reform voters by tacking to the right, but she can never out-Farage Farage. Indeed, she’s ridiculed him for promising economic fantasies, so how can she now embrace them and return to Boris Johnson-era cakeism?

Where are the Tories with winter fuel payments for pensioners?

They are demanding an apology from Labour. But Labour’s present policy is identical to Badenoch’s – restore the payment for all now, but try to means-test it later – so she is disarmed, and cannot even claim credit for forcing the U-turn, which was obviously down to Labour panic after local election losses.

And what do the Tories say about the spending review?

Badenoch’s line is that there would not be a black hole in public finances if they’d won the last election, and taxes would be lower. The latter part is true, but equally a hypothetical Tory government would now be imposing an even more painful squeeze on social security and public services, to the point where the numbers would simply not be credible, leading to strikes. Voters sensed this unreality last July, and as time passes the Tories will have to come up with credible plans of their own rather than relying on Jeremy Hunt’s pre-election claims.

Anything else?

Plenty. Stride may be doing his best, but Badenoch seems more interested in “culture wars” than macroeconomics, which is a problem. Her shadow frontbench team is surprisingly lacking in talent and Labour ministers, despite their relative inexperience, mostly run rings around their opponents.

Can the Conservatives forge the ‘Right Approach’ again?

In truth, the Tories are on a long march back to the centre and sooner or later will have to accept climate change and exorcise the ghosts of Truss and Johnson. They need to show themselves trustworthy and realistic, and willing to compromise with their lost voters. These are the kinds of radical, symbolic “unthinkable” things Tony Blair had to do to make Labour electable in the 1990s, and Starmer did afresh in recent years. Only then will voters lend their ears. Badenoch isn’t the leader for that task.