Lisa Nandy, secretary of state for culture, media and sport (DCMS), has decided to recuse herself from the final decision on the appointment of the first official football regulator, David Kogan, the government’s preferred nominee. At a relatively late stage in proceedings, Kogan revealed in his confirmation hearing at the DCMS select committee that he had donated “very small” amounts of money to both Keir Starmer and Nandy.

This has led to allegations about a conflict of interest and, now, Nandy’s unusual decision to stand aside from the decision-making process. Much more than the “freebies scandal” in Labour’s first days back in power, this is the most prominent case of anything like “sleaze” or “cronyism” touching the Starmer administration.

How did this happen?

It’s not entirely obvious. Had Kogan found a way to make his financial support for Starmer and Nandy clear at the earliest possible opportunity, then his embarrassment, and that of ministers, might have been avoided. Or perhaps Starmer and, more apposite, Nandy might have done so. Why didn’t she? We don’t know.

Arguably, leaving it so late made it look like he had something to hide, but there’s no reason to think that he’s been given any special treatment by the Labour government. Indeed, Kogan was first “tapped up” for the transfer by the Conservatives, who first proposed creating such a post.

Who is David Kogan?

He’s well qualified to be the football regulator, to be fair. He’s had a long career in the media, having worked for the likes of the BBC, Wasserman Media Group and Magnum Photos, and was later the chief media rights adviser to the Premier League between 1998 to 2015. He has also worked with the English Football League, the International Olympic Committee and the US National Football League.

The select committee, despite their misgivings, saw fit to endorse his nomination. The committee chair, Caroline Dinenage, however, noted that: “[His] past donations to the Labour Party will inevitably leave him open to charges of political bias in a job where independence is paramount.” In response, Nandy delegated final approval of Kogan to Stephanie Peacock, a junior DCMS minister.

How ‘Labour’ is Kogan?

Very. As a young man, he was co-author of The Battle for the Labour Party (1982). The book, written alongside his uncle Maurice Kogan, is one of the best contemporary accounts of the party’s traumas during the Thatcher ascendancy. He has made nine donations to the Labour Party, totalling some £33,000 since 2022, including a payment of £5,000 for Rachel Reeves’s activities. He was also chair of LabourList until last month.

What are the opposition parties doing about it?

Making a small fuss. The Tory spokesperson, Louie French, says that it is a “potential breach of the Governance Code on Public Appointments” that “must urgently be investigated” and “represents a clear discourtesy to both this House and the DCMS select committee”.

What does it mean for Nandy?

It’s not ideal. A few months ago, she was rumoured to be up for the sack by Starmer for her performance, or else dropped if her sprawling department is dismantled in some future reshuffle. She’s already been demoted by Starmer while in opposition; she was once shadow foreign secretary after finishing third in the 2020 leadership contest (also behind Rebecca Long-Bailey).

Never on the hard left – she was Owen Smith’s campaign manager for his futile bid to usurp then-leader Jeremy Corbyn in 2016 – the MP for Wigan has consistently acted as a bit of an advocate for the soft left/northern interests within the party. It’s probably fair to conclude that she and her leader have gradually drifted away from one another. On the backbenches, she could easily become an informal leader of dissent and a bigger problem for the leadership than some in Downing Street seem to consider her now.

Will Kogan get the job?

Yes.