Early prisoner release ‘will make UK less safe’ without extra cash, police chiefs warn
The intervention will pile pressure on Rachel Reeves to pour more money into policing at the spending review
Plans to release violent criminals, including sex offenders, from prison early will make Britain less safe without more funding, police chiefs have warned.
Six senior police officers have publicly called on ministers to provide “serious investment” at this month’s spending review - piling pressure on Rachel Reeves to rethink her fiscal rules.
Writing in The Times, they argue that, without the “necessary resources” from the government’s June spending review, the decision to release more people early could be “of net detriment to public safety”.
The officers, including the chiefs of Merseyside, West Midlands, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire police and the head of the National Police Chiefs Council, argued forces needed more money and more officers to deal with “increasing public demand”.
As well as increasing demand and new online threats from organised crime, they said the emergency release of prisoners to alleviate overcrowding and recommendations in the sentencing review would put more pressure on policing.
Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme on Wednesday morning, Metropolitan Police chief, Sir Mark Rowley, said that while the government’s pledges on law and order were “balanced and sensible”, they were also “very, very ambitious”.
He said: “We’re carrying the scar tissue of years of austerity cuts, and the effects of that. Forces are much smaller when you compare the population they’re policing than they were a decade or 15 years ago.”
However, he insisted that police forces were “not just asking for more money”, but wanted “radical reform” as well.
