Watch live: Lammy faces PMQs grilling after Reeves hints at tax rises
Watch live as David Lammy, Britain’s deputy prime minister, faces Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (5 November).
The justice secretary will face off against the Tories at the despatch box, standing in for Sir Keir Starmer who is travelling to Brazil for the COP30 climate summit. It is his first time filling in for Sir Keir since becoming deputy prime minister.
Mr Lammy will be up against Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge, who will stand in for Kemi Badenoch during the weekly grilling.
It comes after Rachel Reeves refused to rule out manifesto-breaking tax rises at the Budget on 26 November.
During the speech in Downing Street on Tuesday (4 November), Ms Reeves hinted she will take painful decisions later this month as she said “easy answers” to fix economic issues would be “irresponsible”.
Mr Lammy is likely to be grilled by the Tories on the tax hikes alluded to by the Chancellor in her speech, which the Tory leader slammed as a “laundry list of excuses”.
