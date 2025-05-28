DWP reveals the 700,000 people who will avoid Starmer’s PIP benefits changes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pensioners will not be affected by Labour’s upcoming changes to Personal Independence Payment (PIP), a minister has revealed.

Currently, around 3.7 million people across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland receive PIP, a benefit designed to assist those facing challenges due to long-term physical or mental health issues.

Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) figures show that some 690,186 people aged between 65 and 79 were receiving the benefit in January.

But the government plans to tighten eligibility for PIP as part of a package aimed at getting more working-age people currently on benefits into jobs.

open image in gallery Sir Stephen Timms has replied to questions from MPs about PIP ( PA Archive )

In a written response to fellow Labour MP Paula Barker’s concerns for pensioners, pensions minister Sir Stephen Timms said: “Our intention is that the new eligibility requirement in PIP in which people must score a minimum of four points in one daily living activity to be eligible for the daily living component, will apply to new claims and award reviews from November 2026, subject to parliamentary approval.

“In keeping with existing policy, people of state pension age are not routinely fully reviewed and will not be affected by the proposed changes.”

In another question, independent MP Apsana Begum asked the minister to expand on what would happen to people receiving end-of-life care who are on PIP.

Sir Stephen replied: “We recognise that people nearing the end of their life are some of the most vulnerable people in society and need fast-track and unqualified support at this difficult time.

“People who claim, or are in receipt of, PIP, and are nearing the end of their life with 12 months or less to live, will continue to be able to access the enhanced rate of the daily living component of PIP. We will also maintain the existing fast-track route under the special rules for end of life and where claims are currently being cleared in two working days. This fast-track route will not be impacted by the new eligibility requirement for PIP.”

open image in gallery Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall insisted she will press ahead with measures to cut the welfare bill last week ( PA Wire )

Changes to the health-related benefit formed the bulk of savings in Labour’s “Pathways to Work” green paper, with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projecting that anticipated changes could impact around 800,000 recipients. However, some independent experts predict the impacts could be even greater.

It came as a backbench rebellion over the proposals could spread to more than 100 MPs, some reports have suggested.

Peter Lamb, the Labour MP for Crawley, told BBC Radio 4’s Westminster Hour he would be “voting against anything which is going to restrict access to PIP further than it’s currently restricted”.

Many Labour MPs across different wings of the party are “deeply uncomfortable” with what ministers are planning, he also said.

Last week however, the work and pensions secretary insisted she will press ahead with measures to cut the welfare bill, claiming the move will address an “economic and social crisis”.

In a speech in London, Liz Kendall said: “We are the only economy in the G7 whose employment rate still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, and spending on sickness and disability benefits in most other comparable countries is either stable or falling since the pandemic, yet ours continues to inexorably rise.

“There is nothing Labour about accepting the cost of this economic – but above all, social – crisis, paid for in people’s life chances and living standards.”

Elsewhere, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is expected this week to commit to restoring the winter fuel payment in full, as well as scrapping the two-child benefit cap if elected in the future.

The move is an attempt to outflank Labour with its traditional working-class supporters, according to Reform sources.