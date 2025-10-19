Piers Morgan hints at potential run for prime minister: ‘It’s time to get tough’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Piers Morgan, the journalist and presenter, has hinted at a potential run for prime minister, suggesting he would adopt a “tough” approach to national leadership.

The 60-year-old host of the Uncensored YouTube show made comments in an interview with Saga Magazine.

He said: “There has been talk about ‘PM for PM’, Piers Morgan for prime minister, why not?

“Right now, there are a lot of people in this country who feel betrayed by successive governments, whether it’s over the NHS, stopping the boats or the state of the roads.”

Mr Morgan said a 1 per cent tax on income that would go “straight to the NHS” would be among the items in his manifesto.

“Taking a leaf out of (US President Donald) Trump’s book, I would call (French) President (Emmanuel) Macron and tell him that unless he did something about the boats, we would tax French imports by 1,000 per cent.

“It’s time to get tough.”

open image in gallery Piers Morgan says he’d ‘get tough’ on Channel crossings ( PA )

Mr Morgan went on to speak about turning 60 earlier this year, saying he is taking “more care of myself than I did 30 years ago”, and revealing he has taken up boxing.

He added: “I watch what I eat and exercise more – I’ve even taken up boxing, and, no, it’s not because I keep getting into fights.

“The only person who ever landed a fist on me was Jeremy Clarkson at the 2004 Press Awards.

“It wasn’t much of a punch, but it did leave a scar above my right temple… my Harry Potter scar.”

One thing the former Life Stories presenter said he would not do is take a weight loss injection.

open image in gallery Piers Morgan greets US President Donald Trump, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and his spouse Sheikha Jawaher ahead of a state dinner at the Lusail Palace in Doha in May ( AFP/Getty )

He explained: “My wife Celia (Walden) has been writing about men being on fat jabs, but I’m not one of them.

“I do know some men who’ve had them and they’ve lost muscle mass and appetite, and don’t want to go to the pub.

“They’re scrawny and boring.”

Morgan began his career in journalism at The Sun in the late 1980s, and went on to become editor of the News Of The World and Mirror, before moving into broadcasting, hosting shows such as Piers Morgan’s Life Stories and Good Morning Britain.

He has also served as a judge on Britain’s Got Talent.

The full interview can be read in the November issue of Saga Magazine.